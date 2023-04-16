Family histories lead trio to join Heart Walk cause

Scot Davis, William Clark and Jeff Marcussen are the perfect trio to head up this year's Heart Walk for the Heart Association of Central Arkansas.

All three men have a long history of heart disease in their families. And all three have served as past chairmen of the event. This is Davis' second time at the helm. The walk is scheduled for April 29 at North Shore Riverwalk in North Little Rock.

Davis, who is the chief executive officer of Arkansas Urology, also serves as president of the board of directors for the Central Arkansas Heart Association.

"I have a long family history of family heart disease," Davis says. "My mother passed away from heart disease, my father passed away 10 years ago, and my brother seven years ago, so obviously it is something I am very aware of and try to stay healthy."

Clark, founder and chief executive officer of Clark Contractors, can relate. He lost his grandfather to a heart attack. His grandfather was 53.

Marcussen, a pre-construction specialist at Nabholz, lost both grandfathers to heart disease. His paternal grandfather died in his 70s. His maternal grandfather died when his mother was 12.

Davis says he is frequently asked how his dedications to heart disease and urology concerns are connected.

"Everything in your body is connected to heart health, whether it is male sexual dysfunction or erectile dysfunction, kidney disease, kidney stones. Everything is affected by good cardiovascular health," says Davis, who is 59.

Davis says he follows the Heart Association recommendations and sees his cardiologist regularly, eats a healthful diet and is physically active at least three days a week. He made a promise to himself to lose weight before his 60th birthday, which is coming up in a few months. His goal was to get back to how much he weighed when he got married. He has exceeded his goal, losing 40 pounds.

"My journey of health started when I realized I was going to turn 60, and I told Amy I was going to be below my marriage weight by the time I turn 60 and now I am about 10 pounds below when I got married 24 years ago," Davis says.

Davis and his wife, Amy, have three children. They make sure the kids get regular cardiology checkups. His daughter was recently diagnosed with a health problem after it was found during a cardiologist visit.

Clark says his parents are big supporters of the Heart Association. They served as the chairmen of the organization's Heart Ball in 2007. His family had a table at the Heart Ball for many years.

"Growing up I learned the benefits of being healthy through exercise, being active, moderation of diet -- all of your life choices," Clark says. "I wanted to live longer than my grandfather did."

Clark has surpassed his grandfather's age. He turned 54 on Friday.

"I want to try to stay as young as I can. The Heart Walk is an easy way to get people moving," Clark says. "It is not hard work. It is just getting on your feet and getting out of your chair."

Marcussen, 43, is the youngster of the group. He says he also lives a healthy lifestyle.

"I am pretty proactive about going to the cardiologist and doing all of the good things like eating healthy and exercising," Marcussen says.

Marcussen and his wife have a 9-year-old daughter.

"Having a younger daughter in our 40s, we realize we, hopefully, still have a lot of life left," Marcussen says. "Keeping up with that mobility and quality of life is a good thing -- not only for health benefits but it's a fun family activity."

The men hope this year's walk will raise between $250,000 and $350,000, but they are mindful the event comes just a few weeks after a devastating tornado ripped through the area.

"But even after a crisis, things still have to go on," Davis says. "You still have to continue to do things. ... Through these types of disasters and emergencies that people have, there is a lot of stress. This would be a great opportunity for people to get out and participate in the walk and be a part of a community of health."

Participants have the option of walking 1, 2 or 4 miles. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m., and the walk starts at 9.

"One of the things we really want to stress to people is despite all of the issues going on in our community, this is a great opportunity to remember that your health is very important," Davis says. "Property can be damaged and those can be fixed and repaired, but your health is something that you need to take a real accounting of and pay attention to. This is a great opportunity to do that."