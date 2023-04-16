Fed: Projections for banks’ overall profits to see decline through 2024

U.S. banks have taken a public battering in the early months of 2023 and recent analyses give a bleak outlook going forward with projections that the overall profitability for the sector will decline through 2024.

The Federal Reserve Bank reported Wednesday that the sector has worsened between the end of January and the Fed's Open Market Committee Meeting at the end of March.

"Financial conditions tightened considerably over the inter-meeting period as a whole," the Fed noted in committee meetings released Wednesday. Banks are more likely to get restrictive in lending, the Fed noted. "Following the banking-sector developments, equity prices for large U.S. banks underperformed the broad market; equity prices for U.S. regional banks generally underperformed by relatively more."

By comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 3% for the year while the market's banks index is down 13%. In Arkansas, Simmons First National Corp.'s stock is down 21%, followed by Bank OZK with a 14% decline and Home BancShares Inc. has fallen more than 5%. (All figures are based on April 13 closing prices.)

A market analysis released earlier this month by Stephens Inc. paints a declining earnings outlook for the Arkansas banks and regional lenders through the end of next year. The analysis reflects "changing market expectations" for interest rates, slower balance sheet growth and lower net interest margins.

Compared to prior forecasts, the Stephens banking team lowered 2023 earning-per-share projections by 8% and outlined an 11% decline in 2024. "We believe investors should remain selective toward banks with strong liquidity and credit profile that can show relative out-performance," the report noted.

Bank OZK is projected to have earnings per share of $5.32 this year, up from $4.53 the bank reported in 2022. Earnings per share in 2024 is estimated to fall to $5.09 by the Stephens team. Home BancShares is predicted to report $1.91 this year, an increase from $1.57 last year. Next year's earnings per share are projected to decline to $1.83. Stephens estimates Simmons will report $1.94 this year, a decline from $2.08 in 2022. The report projects earnings per share will drop to $2 in 2024.

The Stephens industry report also lowers projections for other key financial metrics for regional banks: net interest margin, deposit growth and loan growth.

The net-interest-margin forecast dropped 7 points this year to 3.52% and 12 points in 2024 to 3.49%. Stephens has projections for OZK of 5.09% this year and 4.64% next year. The forecast for Home BancShares is 4.09% in 2023 and 3.97% in 2024. Simmons comes in 3.26% and 3.31%, respectively.

Deposits are vital because they're the engine that drives profitability. And, when a bank is considered vulnerable, depositors rush to withdraw funds, leading to the collapse of the institution, similar to what happened with the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank of California.

Stephens is moderating deposit growth for southwest banks, lowering it from 2.5% to 0.5%. in 2023. Growth in 2024 was lowered to 3.5% from 4.2%. OZK is estimated to have deposits of $23.3 billion next year, up from $21.5 billion last year; deposits are projected at $23.9 billion in 2024.

Deposits at Home BancShares are estimated to fall to $16.7 billion in 2023, down from $17.9 billion in 2022. The projection for 2024 is $17.1 billion. At Simmons, Stephens projects deposits will remain relatively flat this year at $22.4 billion, compared with $22.5 billion in 2022. Next year's deposits are estimated at $22.6 billion.

Loan growth for regional lenders overall is projected to be 5% in both 2023 and 2024. Stephens has OZK at $23.2 billion, an increase from $20.8 billion last year; loans are estimated at $24.4 billion next year.

Home BancShares is projected to report loans of $14.5 billion, relatively flat from $14.4 billion last year and reach $14.9 billion in 2024. Simmons is projected to have a slight increase to $16.7 billion this year from $16.1 billion last year and bump up to $17.2 billion in 2024.

All three banks report first-quarter 2023 earnings beginning this week: Bank OZK and Home on Thursday followed by Simmons on April 25.

STUDENT ENTREPRENEURS REWARDED

Student entrepreneurs from Ouachita Baptist University and the University of Arkansas won top honors at the 23rd annual Governor's Cup Collegiate Business Plan Competition in Fayetteville recently.

Ouachita's Waderbuddy team touted a product to give duck hunters additional support and balance while removing waders. The students won $10,000 in the small-business division. Waderbuddy also won $1,000 for the overall best pitch.

Students from the Fayetteville campus won the undergraduate and graduate technology divisions. The undergrad team developed a product that turns a surface such as a car bumper or laptop into a space for advertising. The graduate team developed a drug that has shown promise to protect babies from maternal opioid use disorder. Each team also won $10,000.

Winners were announced at an awards luncheon at the Fayetteville Public Library Events Center. The total cash prize was $114,000, which also included second- and third-place finishers in each division.

Prizes were provided by title sponsor Dhu Thompson. Arkansas Capital Corp., the Walton Family Foundation, Winrock Automotive and Innovate Arkansas also sponsored the event.

Over its history, the Governor's Cup has awarded $2.81 million to winners.

FOOD-AND-BEVERAGE PITCH SHOWCASE

Farmers and caterers who operate food-and-beverage businesses across Arkansas will showcase the culinary skills of their small businesses at a pitch competition Saturday at Mount Sequoyah Community Center in Fayetteville.

Participants will pitch their businesses to a panel of judges and the winner will be awarded $5,000.

Cureate, a woman-owned small business that promotes food-and-beverage entrepreneurs, is sponsoring the event along with Forge, a Huntsville nonprofit that provides capital and technical support to small businesses.

Tickets are $75 and include a five-course meal. More information is available at nwaspringfarmdinner.eventbrite.com.

