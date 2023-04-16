Fighting in Sudan leaves 27 dead

KHARTOUM, Sudan -- Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force engaged in fierce fighting Saturday in the capital and elsewhere in the country. A doctors' group said at least 27 people were killed and more than 180 wounded.

After a day of heavy fighting, the military ruled out negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces group, instead calling for the dismantling of what it called a "rebellious militia."

The Sudan Doctor's Syndicate did not immediately release details of where the 27 deaths occurred, but it reported that at least six of them were in the capital Khartoum and its sister city Omdurman. At least eight of the dead and 58 wounded were in the vicinity of Nyala, capital city of South Darfur province.





The fighting began early Saturday.

The military said it launched strikes from planes and drones at RSF positions in and around the capital.

In a statement late Saturday, the military said its troops seized all RSF bases in Omdurman, while residents reported heavy airstrikes on paramilitary positions in and around the capital continued into the night. Sounds of gunfire and explosions were still heard in several parts of Khartoum, they said.

One of the flashpoints was Khartoum International Airport.

There was no formal announcement that the airport was closed, but major airlines suspended their flights, including Sudan-bound flights from Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which turned back after nearly landing at the airport, flight-tracking data showed.

Saudi Arabia's national airline said one of its aircraft was involved in what it called "an accident." Video showed the plane on fire on the tarmac. Another plane also appeared to have caught fire. Flight-tracking website FlightRadar24 identified it as a SkyUp Airlines Boeing 737.

SkyUp is a Kyiv, Ukraine-based airline. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sudan Doctors' Syndicate said earlier in the day two civilians were killed at the airport. The syndicate said another man was shot to death in the state of North Kordofan.

The BBC said one of its reporters was stopped by soldiers, taken to the military headquarters and beaten.

TRADING BLAME

The leaders of the armed forces and the RSF traded blame for starting Saturday's fighting and offered conflicting accounts of who was in control of key installations.

Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of Sudan's military, told the Qatar-based satellite news network Al Jazeera that RSF troops first "harassed" the military south of Khartoum, triggering the clashes.





Burhan accused the RSF of entering the Khartoum airport and setting fire to some planes. He also said all strategic facilities including the military's headquarters and the Republican palace, the seat of Sudan's presidency, are under his forces' control. He threatened to deploy more troops to Khartoum from across the county.

The head of the RSF, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, accused Burhan of starting the battle by surrounding RSF troops.

"This criminal, he forced this battle upon us," he said.

Dagalo told Al Jazeera he believes that in "the next few days" it would be over.

The RSF claims its forces controlled strategic locations in Khartoum and the northern city of Merowe, about 215 miles northwest of the capital. The military dismissed the claims.

The fighting comes after months of escalating tensions between the generals and years of political unrest after the 2021 coup.

CONCERN EXPRESSED

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats expressed extreme concern Saturday over the outbreak of violence.

"We urge all actors to stop the violence immediately ... and continue talks to resolve outstanding issues," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres; the European Union's top diplomat, Josep Borrell; the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat; the Arab League chief, Ahmed Aboul Gheit; and Qatar all called for a cease-fire and for both parties to return to negotiations to settle their dispute. Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called on those fighting in Sudan to exercise restraint and work toward a political solution.

Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy for Sudan, and the Saudi ambassador in Sudan, Ali Bin Hassan Jaffar, were in contact with Dagalo and Burhan to try to end the violence, said a U.N. official who asked for anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

Meanwhile, Chad announced that it is closing its land borders with Sudan.

The clashes centered in Khartoum but also took place in other areas across the country, including the Northern province, the conflict-ravaged Darfur region and the strategic coastal city of Port Sudan on the Red Sea, a military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell of The Associated Press.