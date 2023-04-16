Fort Smith’s Community School of the Arts seeks to opencharter school ahead of new building’s completion





FORT SMITH -- The Community School of the Arts hopes to become a charter school starting with the 2024-25 school year.

The school applied to become an open-enrollment public charter school called the Institute for the Creative Arts, a specialized performing arts high school for grades 9-12.

The Arkansas Department of Education website defines an open-enrollment charter school as a public school run by a governmental entity, an institution of higher learning or a tax-exempt non-sectarian organization that can draw students from across district boundaries.

A public hearing will be held May 11 at the U.S. Marshals Museum, at 789 Riverfront Drive, to provide more information about the institute.

Rosilee Russell, founder and executive director of the school, said the decision was made largely because of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Learns Act.

Sanders' signature legislation was signed into law March 8 and overhauls the state's education system. It incudes school vouchers, a $14,000 raise in the minimum salary for teachers, a dual diploma for high school students learning a trade and a repeal of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act.

"She's really pushing for more charter schools and more school specialization and that's what we are, is a specialized school that offers a very extensive and accelerated art curriculum. So that kind of moves us in that direction. We just felt like with the direction Governor Sanders is going in, it was a really good fit for us," Russell said.

The school is also undergoing a $15 million construction project to build a facility along the Arkansas River.

The Center for the Creative Arts is expected to open at the end of the year at 1101 Riverfront Drive.

Russell said the charter application will not impact the school's opening date, as they plan to open with their current after-school programs.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will be north of the U.S. Marshals Museum and offer after-school and weekend arts programming for students from age 3 into adulthood. It will feature classrooms, teaching studios, art galleries, a recording studio, film and digital animation labs, dance studios, culinary labs, a black-box theater and a 350-seat theater with a performance hall.

Russell said she started a similar program at Westark Community College, now called the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, in 2006. She said the Community School was created a decade later at the St. Boniface Catholic Church while she developed a program to provide students high school credit for the classes they were taking.

"So through this program, once we get the facility built we can bus high school kids for part of their day," Russell said. "They audition to get into the program of their choice, and for three hours or more of their day they participate in courses that will provide them with high school credits at their high school. And in order to offer those programs, we had to have a facility."

Russell emphasized the school's programs are meant to complement arts programs provided by area high schools and help students prepare for college and a career in the arts. She said the facility will be able to provide specialized, state-of-the-art programming for students in a 60-mile radius across 40 districts in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

"We're actually enhancing and providing an alternative to what's at the high school, or providing opportunities for these kids that they would not otherwise have," she said. "It does not cost the students. It's part of the state funding in order for these kids to come. It just feeds into the fact that any student can come to the program, so that's a good thing."

The Institute for the Creative Arts will include the School of Cinematic Arts, School of Culinary Arts, School of Music, School of Dance, School of Dramatic Arts and School of Art and Design.

Russell said the facility is being built completely through private donors and foundations.

"We have a group of people in this community who absolutely love what we're doing, they support what we're doing, they see the value of this not just to Fort Smith, but to the region," Russell said.



