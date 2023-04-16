FYI Calendar: Dalton Brothers stand trial again April 20 at Museum of History

April 16 (Sunday)

"Dilemmas With Dinner" -- What happens when a dinner party to impress a boss goes wildly awry, 2 p.m. April 16; 7:30 p.m. April 19-22, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. fslt.org.

__

April 17 (Monday)

National Library Week Bookmark Contest -- Pick up an entry form at any Fort Smith Public Library location. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

__

April 18 (Tuesday)

Degrassi Trivia Night -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Pickleball At The Bakery -- 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 25, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. 434-8631.

__

April 19 (Wednesday)

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

__

April 20 (Thursday)

The Book Lover's Club -- Share what you've been reading, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Recipe Swap -- Favorite Cookbooks, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"The Trial of the Dalton Brothers" -- You decide if the 1888 verdict still rings true, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $25. 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Movie Night -- Comedy film shorts from the 2021 and 2022 Fort Smith International Film Festivals, 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Titles include "Peace Pipeline" (Canada); "Valera" (Ukraine); "Jefe" (Australia); "Wicked Plans" (Canada); "Assisted Living" (Oklahoma) and "Stuck" (LA). $5 donation suggested; food & beverages available. fortsmithfilm.com, bakeryfs.com.

__

April 21 (Friday)

Bikes at the Bakery -- A group social ride, 6 p.m. every third Friday, The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Feed the Hungry Benefit Concert -- With Gold City, Ivan Parker & The Erwins, 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 945 Main St. in Van Buren. $25-$40. 883-8131, itickets.com/events/468181.

"The Office" Trivia -- With David Koechner, 9:30 p.m., Choctaw Pocola CenterStage. $25. ticketmaster.com.

"Sleeping Beauty" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. April 21 and 2 p.m. April 22-23 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren. $15-$25 at waballet.org.

__

April 22 (Saturday)

Who Gives a Scrap -- Crafting supplies swap, 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drug Take Back Day -- Safely dispose of unused or expired medications, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free; no I.D. required. fortsmithlibrary.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com