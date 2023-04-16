ARKANSAS A-Z: Galloway Women’s College was a longtime survivor





Galloway Women's College was one of the longest survivors from among the schools established in the 1800s by the Methodist Episcopal Church, South, in Arkansas. Dedicated in honor of Bishop Charles Betts Galloway on April 18, 1889, the Searcy-based school endured until its final merger with Hendrix College in Conway in 1933.

Before public education became a reality in Arkansas, there were Methodist academies, seminaries, and district high schools for both boys and girls throughout the state. More than 50 such institutions existed, including the Washington Male and Female Seminary (established in 1846), Soulesbury Institute at Batesville (1849), Tulip Female Collegiate Seminary in Dallas County (1850), and Quitman College (1870), among others. In 1876, the Rev. Isham Lafayette Burrow established Central Institute in Altus. The name was changed to Hendrix College in 1889, and the following year, it was relocated to Conway. Philander Smith College in Little Rock was established in 1877 as Walden Seminary and was dedicated to the education of Black Arkansans.

Methodist Church leaders realized by the latter part of the 19th century that their resources could not support the numerous small schools they had established around the state; they decided to concentrate efforts on fewer institutions to provide better facilities and sounder education. Under the leadership of Bishop Galloway, leaders decided, as it pertained to white students, to focus upon one institution primarily for men (Hendrix) and Galloway Female College, as it was then known, as the counterpart for women. Searcy won bidding rights for the location of the women's school through pledges of $25,000.

Despite the goal of focusing upon a smaller number of institutions, the Methodists would establish, in 1890, Arkadelphia Methodist College to serve students in southern Arkansas and to compete with what is now Ouachita Baptist University. This college, whose name was changed to Henderson College in 1904, would eventually be sold to the state and become Henderson State University.

Meanwhile, Galloway Female College had problems from the beginning. Its first president, Robert W. Erwin, died less than two months before the scheduled beginning of classes. The national Panic of 1893 led to a failure in 1896 of a planned bond issue to finance buildings and equipment. A fire in 1898 completely destroyed the school's impressive four-story building. In spite of handicaps, the school grew rapidly. Within five years, students, most of whom were from Arkansas, had to be turned away for lack of housing. In 1925–26, enrollment reached a high of 269.

In common with most other schools of the day, Galloway's curriculum was designed to cover a wide range of educational attainments from primary to secondary levels. Traditional curriculum included homemaking and secretarial training. The school was particularly strong in music, art and speech. At the end of the 1800s, more occupational and professional courses were offered. By 1908, the kindergarten and primary levels were discontinued. Frequent well-attended concerts, recitals, and exhibitions of student and faculty work sponsored through highly competitive literary societies bolstered social life.

During the first decade of the 20th century, with money scarce, Methodists proposed unifying Hendrix and Henderson colleges with Galloway under one administration, making Henderson and Galloway two-year schools. The plan, vigorously fought by both Henderson and Galloway, was instituted a few years later. Galloway operated under a deficit for several years, and enrollment fell to 75 in 1932–33. The decline sounded the death knell for Galloway. The school was closed following its final commencement in June 1933, at which time 19 diplomas were awarded, and the operations were merged with Hendrix College.

A year later, the property was sold to what is now Harding University, a Church of Christ institution founded in Morrilton, for a fraction of its estimated value. A marble block inscribed "Galloway Female College—1899" remains embedded in the stone tower on the Harding campus.

Four presidents led the college after its opening: Sidney H. Babcock (1889–1892), John Hixon Dye (1892–1897), Charles Conway Godden (1897–1907), and Dr. John Milton Williams (1907– 1933). During Williams's tenure, the college became known as Galloway Women's College. Galloway alumni, known for their fierce loyalty to the school, held reunions in Searcy or Little Rock for 48 years until their last reunion in 1981, which took place at Galloway Hall women's dormitory on the campus of Hendrix College.

