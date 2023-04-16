Girl for all seasons

On April 8, Brianna Blackwood, 15, of Lonoke bagged her first wild turkey, augmenting an already expansive outdoors legacy.

Blackwood killed her gobbler while participating in the annual Sam Lester Youth Turkey Hunt. Formally, the event is the Sam Lester and Friends Youth Hunt Outreach Teams Turkey Hunt. Sam Lester, who retired from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission in 2005, established the tradition in 2000.

Wes Stewart guided Blackwood, but the morning did not start well.

"We climbed up a mountain before sunrise and waited to see if we heard anything," Blackwood said. "We went to a different spot an hour or two later. We walked around and listened for a bit, and we saw a couple down a hill."

Those birds did not gobble, and they would not come closer.

"They wandered off and we lost sight of them," Blackwood said. "We heard another one and went after it. We sat down by a tree, set up a turkey and waited to see what would happen."

Blackwood faced the decoy, but as often happens, the gobbler came in from the wrong direction.

"I was just sitting there, and I had the decoy set up in the complete opposite direction from the turkey," Blackwood said. "I heard it drumming. Just about that time my guide told me there was a turkey behind us about 15 yards away. I waited for it to go behind behind a tree."

With the gobbler's sight obscured behind the tree, Blackwood spun around. The sound or the movement must have alerted the gobbler. When it reappeared, Blackwood said it was about 30 yards away.

"It wasn't moving fast, but I think it was moving away," Blackwood said. It was still well within range of Blackwood's Remington 870 20-gauge. She rolled the gobbler with one shot. It sported a 9-inch beard with matching 1 3/16-inch spurs. It weighed about 20 pounds.

"It was exciting," Blackwood said. "My heart started beating once it hit the ground and started flopping. People in my family told me once you hear one gobble, you get the itch to go back. It's true. I would gladly go turkey hunting again."

Besides turkeys, Blackwood is also an avid hunter of deer and waterfowl. She has hunted with her father since about age 6. She said she has killed about half a dozen deer.

"I used to go with my dad to the stand when I was real little," Blackwood said. "The first time I killed a deer, I was anxious and ready to kill my first deer. It was a 6-point buck. I started shaking so much that the entire deer stand started shaking. My dad still laughs at me for it."

At age 12, Blackwood killed her first ducks, a mallard drake and a green-winged teal.

"I fell in love with it ever since then," Blackwood said. "That was kind of an impromptu hunt. It was just after an archery tournament. We went to a spot that was flooded. I'd never been duck hunting and wanted to try it."

Blackwood also hunts squirrels and doves. She's pretty good at hitting moving targets because she competes on a homeschool trap team, the Arkansas Straight Shooters. She has also participated in the National Archery Shooting Program for several years. She placed third in the state in NASP and competed in the Gauntlet Shootout Series in Tennessee, where she competed against eight other girls in the Female Young Adult Bowhunter division.

"It was definitely different," Blackwood said. "It was me and one other person on a podium with people behind and lights on us. My nerves definitely got me. I did not get to advance, but [my opponent] did not beat me by too terribly much."

From that experience Blackwood said she learned that she needs to ignore distractions and focus on the target and her shooting form.

Trap shooting, on the other hand, is an entirely different game. Archery is static and stationary. Shotgunning is a motion game.

"They both go down to patience and waiting for the right time to release the arrow or pull the trigger. In archery, the goal is to stay still when you shoot. In trap you have to keep shooting at moving targets."

Finally, Blackwood expresses her love for hunting artistically with pyrogravure -- using heat to etch wood. Not surprising, a pyrogravure etching of a wild turkey is one of her most acclaimed pieces.

"I just looked at a picture and copied the picture," Blackwood said.

An only child, Blackwood said she came to love hunting and the outdoors more or less by osmosis from family members.

"I've just grown up around shotguns and archery and hunting and hearing stories of people in my family hunting," Blackwood said. "I've always loved it as long as I remember."