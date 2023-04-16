Hogs’ band of defensive ends continue dominance

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's a given that quarterbacks aren't hit during spring football practice.

But that doesn't mean the University of Arkansas' new-look defense didn't pile up the sacks Saturday during the team's Red-White spring showcase at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

With new defensive coordinator Travis Williams calling the plays, the Razorbacks were credited with 10 sacks -- which for scrimmage purposes resulted when a player was close enough to touch the quarterback and officials blew the play dead -- in the 110-play scrimmage.

One of the sacks was credited to defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat and linebacker Jordan Crook when quarterback KJ Jefferson was forced to unload the ball and was called for intentional grounding.

"Our D-line, I mean, they've been like that the whole spring," Jefferson said. "They just came out energized."

Defensive ends Landon Jackson and Nico Davillier each were credited with two sacks. Jackson's sacks were for 14 yards in losses and Davillier's for 13.

"It was a pretty good day," Jackson said. "We've had better this spring, I would say.

"I think the offense had a really good day and I feel like once fall camp comes back around we need to pick up where we left off and bring the same energy."

Jackson, a 6-7, 269-pound junior, played in all 13 games for Arkansas last season after transferring from LSU, but he still was recovering from a knee injury that limited him to five games with the Tigers in 2021.

"I feel like he's bigger -- well, I know he is," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's bigger than he's been since he's been here and I think his ACL [is fully healed]. His mind is very confident in his legs.

"He's so long, man. He's hard to block."

Davillier, a sophomore from Maumelle, played primarily on special teams last season.

"I thought he was my assistant," Pittman said of how much Davillier was in the backfield during the scrimmage. "Nico has gotten a lot better."

Senior defensive tackle Tauren Carter, who missed all of last season with a knee injury he suffered at the end of spring practice a year ago, had a sack for a 4-yard loss among his seven tackles.

"It was just great to have him back," Pittman said. "I believe TC will be a lot better in the fall than he was even in the spring."

Jackson said he's excited about the depth the Razorbacks have developed at defensive end this spring with the addition of Jeffcoat, a transfer from Missouri; John Morgan, a transfer from Pittsburgh; as well as returnees Zach Williams and Jasuad Stewart.

"I love it," Jackson said. "It's going to keep every single one of us fresh all through all the games.

"We'll go into the fourth quarter just as hard as we are in the first. And that will be really good for our whole defense overall.

"The faster we get to the quarterback the less time the DBs have to cover, and I think we've got the guys that can do it."