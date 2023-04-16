Beatriz Flamini, a Spaniard who usually climbs mountains, emerged from a cave 230 feet underground after 500 days of isolation, possibly setting a world record, and she then inquired who'd be paying for a round of beers.

Deb Haaland, U.S. interior secretary, hailed a "new era" of conservation as she joined members of Nevada's congressional delegation and tribal leaders to celebrate the desert mountain Avi Kwa Ame, the state's newly designated national monument.

Gennaro Sangiuliano, Italy's culture minister, said "whoever carries out these acts must assume also the financial responsibility" as the government advanced legislation to impose fines ranging up to $65,000 on vandals who damage monuments or cultural sites in an effort to make a political point.

Martin O'Toole of the Georgia division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans said "we're happy ... because it gives us our day in court" as a lawsuit over the removal of a monument from the Lawrenceville square was amended and refiled to comply with a state Supreme Court ruling.

Will Dismukes, a former Alabama lawmaker, awaits sentencing after being convicted of first-degree theft for taking property valued at over $2,500 from his former employer, a Montgomery flooring company.

Hailey Gist-Holden of Gary, Ind., was sentenced to two consecutive life prison terms for his role in the fatal shooting of a security guard in a bank robbery that netted about $9,000.

Mark Jensen of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted for a second time of poisoning his wife with antifreeze and a sleeping medication before eventually suffocating her.

Anthony Zottola Sr. of New York blotted away tears as he was sentenced to life in prison for hiring a hitman to kill his father, a reputed Mafia associate gunned down at a McDonald's drive-thru in what prosecutors called a scheme to control a real estate empire built on mob money.

Larry Pearson of Lubbock, Texas, who faced at least 25 years in prison for aggravated robbery and violence against his family, was convicted of repeatedly spitting on police officers as he was being arrested again and ended up with 70 years, with the prosecutor saying, "If you're going to live the life of crime, you're going to do that among other criminals."