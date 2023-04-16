Kindred spirits bond at Wolfe Street Foundation

Hunters and anglers are a fraternal bunch, and it was inspiring to be among so many kindred spirits Thursday at the Red Carpet Gala for Wolfe Street Recovery at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center.

Suzi James of Little Rock and I attended as guests of my friend Jim Bell, an avid striper and largemouth bass angler. My table mates included Bob Snider of Roland and his wife Martha Snider. Bell, Bob Snider and I endured one of our customary misadventures about this time last year at Forty-Acre Lake in Southeast Arkansas. That trip started with Snider in a foul mood over his inability to acquire caffeine at any convenience store. Bell's truck got stuck in the mud trying to launch the boat, and then none of the electronics in Bell's boat worked when we got in the water.

I apologized profusely because I was certain it was the result of a Hendricks cosmic meltdown. When it happens, heaven help anybody else in its aura. Snider waved me off and said it was Bell's fault because his luck is even worse than mine. Despite it all, we caught a lot of bass, and Snider won our informal tournament.

It was, as always, a treat to see Steve Wright, author of "Arkansas Trout Tales" and longtime contributor to Bassmaster, as well as other friends too numerous to name. They were all there to support the Wolfe Street Foundation, which supports the Wolfe Street Center, an organization that supports recovering substance addicts in Central Arkansas.

The Recovery Community Center is a 12,000 square-foot facility at 1015 South Louisiana St.

Since 1982, the recovery community has held support meetings at the Wolfe Street Center for groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Al-Anon Family Groups, Codependents Anonymous, and Medication-Assisted Treatment Anonymous. The center also hosts recovery meetings held by community-based and faith-based groups, and other meetings that help people find the their best pathway to recovery.

Additionally, the Wolfe Street Foundation offers one-on-one peer recovery support services from certified Peer Recovery Support Specialists and Advanced Peer Recovery Specialists. It offers non-clinical, community-based services for people seeking or sustaining long-term recovery from addiction to any substance.

It takes a lot of money to run the facility and to offer services to so many people. The Red Carpet Gala is one of the organization's primary fundraisers.

In my book, "St. Tom's Cathedral, A Turkey Hunter's Quest For His Best", a chapter titled "Tiger Dan" is devoted to turkey hunting with my late son Daniel, who died in May 2016. That chapter contains a stark, unvarnished account of Dan's substance abuse, his rapid slide to personal destruction and its horrific effect on our family. It is not an easy thing to read, and it was hard to write.

Every family has a Daniel or Danielle. That's the son, daughter, brother or sister that we don't discuss in public, the one that causes you and your spouse to look at each other, shrug diffidently and change the subject when someone inquires. You think nobody can possibly know what that person is putting you through, but they probably do.

I included that account in my book because, hopefully, anybody going through the same thing might read it and not feel so alone.

During the gala, a lot of prominent people shared their experiences with abuse and recovery. They included KARK-TV anchor Laura Monteverdi, Jim Englehorn, store manager at Sissy's Log Cabin, and Muskie Harris, who runs a substance abuse recovery services center in Little Rock. Kim Hull and Dale Hull, associate pastors at New Life Church Greater Little Rock, have experienced substance abuse in their family, as well. They courageously shared their stories in a video that was shown during the event.

The most compelling account came from Capt. Sandy Dawn, star of the "Below Deck" television series. In her keynote address, she candidly described the substance abuse of her youth and young adulthood. It all started with a single Quaalude, she said.

With the help of programs like those offered and facilitated by the Wolfe Street Foundation, Dawn reinvented herself, became a professional seafarer, and succeeded against all odds and expectations.

She exemplifies what's possible. There is hope, and hope is what the Red Carpet Gala for Wolfe Street Recovery is all about.

For more information, visit wolfestreet.org.