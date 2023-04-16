KJ, Enos hit it off in spring

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas fifth-year senior quarterback KJ Jefferson completed what will be his only spring practice with offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

Enos is in his second stint as the Razorbacks' offensive coordinator after Kendal Briles held the position the previous three seasons.

Briles left after last season to take over as the offensive coordinator at TCU.

Jefferson, preparing for his third season as a starter, completed 9 of 18 passes for 131 yards and 2 touchdowns in Saturday's Red-White spring showcase.

"I think obviously KJ had a good spring," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "I think he's really taken to Dan. That's not saying anything about Kendal, I'm just talking about Dan.

"He's taken to Dan, and Dan has done a nice job with him. Kendal did, too.

"I think he's a more knowledgeable quarterback for the NFL simply because we're in an NFL system. I think he's playing with a lot of confidence."

Jefferson said he's enjoyed getting to know Enos and his offensive philosophy.

"It's been fun," Jefferson said. "Just being able to talk the same terminology, being on the same page, understanding what plays he's going to call on certain downs and distances.

"We pick each other's brain, just go in there, get on the board, talk about different plays or what he's thinking on this play."

Jefferson said Enos has done a good job with all of the quarterbacks.

"Very fundamental guy, technical guy," Jefferson said. "We needed that. I'm just embracing each and every day with him."

Good move

Sophomore Patrick Kutas has been working at first-team right offensive tackle after being a backup guard and center last season.

The coaching staff made the decision to move him to tackle in the spring.

"I personally think they should have done that a long time ago," defensive end Landon Jackson said. "I think he's really good out there. His feet are great. He has the power and the strength.

"He's by far one of our best offensive linemen. He can be a really dominant offensive lineman as he ages."

Track speed

One of the more impressive tackles in the scrimmage was made by an offensive player.

Redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Sategna -- who starred as a sprinter and hurdler at Fayetteville High School as well as with the football team -- showed off his track speed when he ran down cornerback LaDarrius Bishop on an interception return.

Bishop picked off a pass by quarterback Jacolby Criswell in the end zone and looked like he might make it a 100-yard return until Sategna corralled him after a 74-yard return.

"It's a huge deal," Coach Sam Pittman said of Sategna's hustle saving a touchdown. "If you get him down .... you save four points there [if the return results in a field goal] or save seven. Big, big deal.

"He's fast, so he ran fast. Went down there and got him."

Sategna, who was slowed by an ankle injury last fall and redshirted, plans to compete in track and field as well as football for the Razorbacks.

But with Arkansas already winning SEC and NCAA titles in indoor track and field this year, Sategna is redshirting the track season as the Razorbacks have a loaded roster.

"I saw him get the pick, and really what I was thinking was DK Metcalf, whenever he had ran down that guy," Sategna said of the Seattle Seahawks receiver and former Ole Miss star who caught Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker from behind to prevent a touchdown after an interception in a 2020 game. "So I was like, 'Oh yeah, he's not going to score on that.' "

Injury update

The Razorbacks appeared to escape the scrimmage with no major injuries, according to Coach Pittman.

Both sides of the ball looked to dodge a bullet when Cade Fortin's incomplete pass into the end zone resulted in receiver Andrew Armstrong and safety Jayden Johnson both down on the grass and ailing.

Armstrong got up pretty quickly after landing high on his back, but Johnson, who also landed on his back, needed attention from the athletic training staff. Johnson was out for a period of time but was able to return.

Two offensive players were injured and did not return.

Second-team right guard E'Marion Harris appeared to injure a knee about a third of the way through the scrimmage. He was later spotted on the sidelines with ice on his left knee.

"They don't think it's going to be a serious question," Pittman said.

Tight end Ty Washington made an outstanding catch over his helmet on the sideline for a 15-yard gain from Malachi Singleton, but his ankle got folded beneath him and he came up hobbled. Washington made his own way across the field, but his right ankle needed attention and he did not return.

Great addition

Linebacker Antonio Grier, a senior transfer from South Florida, had five tackles in the scrimmage. He also deflected a pass that was intercepted by LaDarrius Bishop.

"Antonio has been a great addition to our linebacker room in my opinion," junior linebacker Chris "Pooh" Paul said. "I feel like anybody on the defense would say that.

"He's a high energy guy that just loves football. That's the type of guy that you can go to and just watch film for hours.

"As far as how he worked this spring, he worked his tail off, man. And it shows. He picked up on the defense pretty well. He flies to the ball and he communicates.

"That's the biggest thing with a linebacker. We've got to communicate because we're the quarterback of the defense."

Armed and ready

Running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders had 12 carries for 50 yards in the scrimmage, including a nice gain after he stiff-armed cornerback Jaylen Lewis.

"Coach [Jimmy] Smith being my coach, he's telling me like every play, it's not going to be perfect," Sanders said. "The offensive line's not going to make it perfect every play, you know what I mean?

"So he said try to make something out of nothing, and I feel like I made something out of nothing."

New dad

Tight ends coach Morgan Turner missed practice Tuesday for a great reason.

Turner's wife Melissa gave birth to the couple's third child, Landon Gabriel Turner, on Monday.

Out of action

The Razorbacks' cast of injured players unable to participate in the scrimmage numbered nine.

The injured players were tailback Dominique Johnson, receiver Jaedon Wilson, defensive end Cam Ball, transfer safety Al Walcott, linebacker Mani Powell, defensive back RJ Johnson, running back Preston Crawford, and offensive linemen Luke Brown and Payton Simpson.