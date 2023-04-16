Landmark Noble Fountain flowing again in Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS -- After three years of sitting unused at the plaza on the south entrance to the Grand Promenade on Reserve Street in Hot Springs, the Noble Fountain is flowing again.

Named for John W. Noble, who was secretary of the Interior from 1889 to 1893 under President Benjamin Harrison, the fountain has a long history in Hot Springs National Park.

"The Noble Fountain was designed in the 1890s, and why it's called the Noble Fountain is because the secretary of the Interior in 1892, when the money was appropriated, was a guy named John W. Noble," Tom Hall, museum curator for Hot Springs National Park, said.

"When the fountain finally was installed in 1896, they named it after him because he had provided the money to create improvements in Hot Springs Reservation at the time, not just the fountains, but also Whittington Park, the formal entrance, several other improvements in trails and access."

The waterlines and drain lines for the fountain had gotten clogged with mineral buildups over several years of use, Hall said.

"The minerals in the water, as it's coming through the pipes, will build up on the inside of the pipes, so that eventually will close off the supply line," he said.

"So maintenance people will have to come through and open up the supply lines again for water and get to the fountain. Plus, there can be leaks in the drain for the fountain, too.

"The fountain itself has been clogged before, so it had been off for a while because different pieces of it needed to be repaired. Our maintenance staff just recently got it back in working order and got the supply line working and the drain line working, and it's now back in where people can drink from the fountain and interact with the water."

The fountain was designed by Edward Kemeys, a well-known sculptor of animals whose works include the lions at the entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago. The fountain is not the only sculpture he has displayed in the national park.

"So Kemeys also designed the eagles that are on top of the formal entrance pylons between the Fordyce and the Maurice [bath houses]," Hall said. "The fountain was designed in 1894, and then they finally got it built and installed in 1896."

While most people are quite familiar with the fountain's current placement, that is its third home, having started at the end of the Magnolia Promenade in front of Bathhouse Row.

"This fountain was originally at the south end of the Magnolia Promenade, the sidewalk in front of the bath houses, and there was a fountain at the other end, up by where the Arlington Hotel used to be on Bathhouse Row, called the Hoke Smith Fountain, which was created at a different time under a different secretary of the Interior, so it had a different name," Hall said, referring to Michael Hoke Smith, Noble's successor under President Grover Cleveland.

"But the Noble Fountain was out near the street, which wasn't a problem early on, but as more and more vehicles began to show up and bigger and bigger trucks (were) going up the highway, they were afraid that fountain was going to get hit."

The fountain was then moved in front of the Administration Building, where a small Magnolia tree is currently located, in 1945.

"In the meantime, they were building the Grand Promenade, and they wanted this south entrance plaza to have a really good focus design feature," Hall said. "So they moved the fountain from down there to where it is now in 1957. Then the promenade was finished in the late '50s, so that's the plaza that we have today."

Hall has been the curator for the national park's museum since 2011, and he is in charge of approximately 685,000 objects -- most of which are maps, photographs and other archival documents -- and helps design the exhibits in the Fordyce and Ozark bath houses.