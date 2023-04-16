On ethical standards

I have some things in common with Clarence Thomas. We both went to law school, graduated, passed our state Bar exams and are licensed attorneys. We also both have worked in private practice, serving some of the world's greatest companies.

Throughout our careers, Justice Thomas and I have been subject to the high ethical standards applicable to lawyers and judges. In particular, we are admonished not just to serve and obey the law, but to avoid even the appearance of impropriety. As the Arkansas Rules of Professional Responsibility aptly state: "The duty to avoid the appearance of impropriety is not a mere phrase. It is part of the foundation upon which are built the rules that guide lawyers in their moral and ethical conduct."

Lawyers and judges who disregard these rules risk disciplinary action or disbarment. In private practice, an attorney whose actions create the appearance of a conflict of interest may be disciplined or fired. Attorneys and judges are rightly held to these high standards because the entire justice system relies on the trust we place in our courts and the people who serve them.

In this context, it was troubling to learn of the extensive favors and gifts Justice Thomas has enjoyed in the course of his judicial career. This is not a simple matter of whether he met certain technical reporting requirements; it goes to the very core of our basic expectations of officials who serve our legal system.

It is notable that the ethical rules governing lawyers and judges alike do not apply to the members of our Supreme Court, who are not obliged to follow any ethical rules whatsoever. This must change.

This is not a partisan, political issue. All of us, whatever our political stripes, have a common and urgent interest in assuring that the judges in our highest court meet the same standards as everyone else in the legal profession. How else can we expect the Supreme Court to continue to deserve the respect and trust essential to this great institution?

CECIL NORTH

Fayetteville

Classified documents

What with the president and former president having classified documents laying around like comic books, is there any doubt that a lowly 21-year-old airman in the Massachusetts Air National Guard would have access to highly classified documents? He had published the classified information online for several weeks. He probably didn't know the difference between classified information and Tiddlywinks. I never had access to highly classified documents until I was a senior officer. In my opinion, the real culprit here is who divulged this classified information to the airman.

The test should have been did he have a need to know. It's not just this case. Washington blabs everything. For example, what kind and how many rockets we give Ukraine, that Poland is sending MiGs to Ukraine, that we are expediting this or that delivery to Ukraine. Washington needs to get its act together concerning classified documents.

RUSS BAILEY

Little Rock

Ludicrous proposals

From a liberal's viewpoint, Philip Martin offered some constructive ideas concerning gun legislation in last Sunday's column. Kudos for him writing something with substance and not just emotional outrage like his column the week before.

However, it's my opinion his idea to have people lock up their guns completely destroys the purpose for having a weapon for self-defense in the first place. Can you imagine the panic you would have trying to unlock a safe to reach your weapon when someone just kicked in your front door? The purpose of having a weapon for self-defense is to have it available for immediate use if a dangerous situation occurs. I certainly understand the concern of having a loaded weapon available to a youngster, but allowances can be made for people with small children or those who have small children in their home for a visit.

In addition, his suggestion to have the owner of a lost or stolen gun be responsible for how it's used is ludicrous. Here's a scenario: Recently your house was destroyed by a tornado and your handgun was lost or stolen in the aftermath. You don't even know it's lost for days or weeks, yet if it's used in a crime, Martin wants the owner to be liable. What a farce. Only someone who wants to eliminate guns completely would make these asinine suggestions.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

Difference is trivial

I love it when I wake up early enough to watch the sun rise and promise me an incredible day of possibilities with its sky's interplay of colors, shadows, and miraculous blends of both. I also love the vistas I see all throughout the day illuminated by the sun and shaded by the clouds that seemingly give judgment to the goings-on of humanity as the Earth slowly rotates toward the end of the day. Then there's the gradual palette of evening's sunset spreading out in yet another amazingly aerial blossom, bestowing yet another skyward masterpiece of heavenly exposition that soon gives us a quiet benediction regarding another day of this planet's existence.

And what remains on most clear nights when we look upward into the expanse above us are more stars than one could ever count, exposing constellations that people for thousands of years earlier have gazed upon and pondered. As this starlit darkness continues each night, there will again approach a new day where all will happen again, and yet again.

And those skies will witness our appreciation of them every time we glance upward, regardless of our gender, social status, religious affiliation, educational background, ethnicity, sexuality, political persuasion, or any other human categories we decide to sort ourselves into convenient cubbyholes. Besides, the skies are too far away to even care about our differences from one another.

TYLER THOMPSON

Little Rock

Don't have to read it

We do not need any more unfunny comic strips (Pearls Before Swine and Pickles being in the opposite category). If you don't like a certain strip, scroll past it, but leave Judge Parker alone!

SALLY GOSS

Little Rock