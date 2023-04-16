LIVE! Music: Big Gigantic, Lettuce, String Cheese Incident, Arkansauce play Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain

Tickets are still available for the four-day Backwoods Music Festival April 20-23 at Mulberry Mountain. Headliners include Big Gigantic on Thursday, Lettuce on Friday, The String Cheese Incident on Saturday and the Floozies on Sunday. Also playing are Andy Frasco & The U.N., Apashe, Arkansauce, Boogie T, Keller Williams and so many more.

In addition to workshops focusing on yoga, massage, hoop dancing and poi, the River Valley Comics will perform Saturday and Sunday. The lineup features Chase Myska, Kyle Gilbert, Cameron Carter, AJ Finney, Sam Price, Edrick Jorge, Bair, Andy Davis and Conrad Lensmeir. The four-day camping and music festival takes place at 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop in Ozark. Learn more at backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

ELSEWHERE

Held Tight and Ghost Hollow perform an all-ages show at 8 p.m. April 22 at Iron Horse Records, 610 Main St. in Van Buren.

C-Kan, MC Davo and Dharius perform at 8 p.m. April 18; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman play at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 7 p.m. April 22; Jo Dee Messina plays at 7 p.m. April 29 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns with Austin Upchurch play at 7 p.m. April 20; Kid Kentucky's Spring Thaw Out Throwdown (Kid Rock tribute) happens at 8:30 p.m. April 21; Scotty Austin (Saving Abel, Pump 5) plays at 8 p.m. April 22; Cameron Sacky Band and Aidan Canfield play at 8 p.m. April 28 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Hero-Fest (free live music) starts at 7 p.m. April 21 with Sleep Clinic, The Salesman, Sabertooth, Fight Dream and FaceDancer; then at 7 p.m. April 22 with Stash Hag, OxyToxin, Tao of Lucy, Mildenhall and Turquoise Tiger at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

David Koechner performs comedy at 7 p.m. and "The Office" Trivia at 9:30 p.m. April 21 at Choctaw Pocola CenterStage at 3400 Choctaw Road in Pocola, Okla. choctawcasinos.com/pocola.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com

Arkansauce will perform Saturday during the Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain Music Festival. Their new new album, "OK to Wonder," drops on April 21. (Courtesy Photo/Phil Clarkin)



The Floozies headline the Sunday night happenings for Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain. (File photo)



Lettuce headlines the Friday night lineup for Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain. (File Photo)

