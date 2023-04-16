LIVE! Music: NWA, River Valley celebrate Record Store Day, Backwoods Music Festival kicks off at Mulberry Mountain

Vinyl lovers, rejoice! Record Store Day is April 22, and there's so many swank releases and hidden gems to acquire.

Owner of Block Street Records, Wade Ogle, is even bringing doughnuts to the early birds who line up at the shop before 10 a.m.

"Plus, we have drinks and snacks throughout the day," says Ogle, adding that there will be online and in-store giveaways too.

Ogle says that he has participated in Record Store Day, a bi-annual celebration of independently owned record shops, since Block Street Records opened at 17 N. Block Ave. in Fayetteville in 2014. He's since opened a second shop at 100 N.W. Second St., Suite 110, in Bentonville.

In the River Valley, vinyl collectors may celebrate at River Valley Records & Collectibles and recently opened Iron Horse Records at 610 Main St. in Van Buren.

"This is going to be like the sixth or seventh year that I've done something in my shop," says Brandon Jones, owner of River Valley Collectibles at 3215 S. 74th St. in Fort Smith..

The shops are collaborating for Record Store Day with discounts and giveaways.

"We do kind of a nontraditional Record Store Day. I'm a smaller shop. I don't have a distributor. So I don't ever go out chasing the hot titles, but what I always do is I save a lot of stuff back, a lot of vintage stuff. We always have sales things that I haven't put out a lot of times ever before," Jones says.

This year that includes four copies of the incredibly rare Beatles "Butcher" covers along with other "peeled" and "unpeeled" Beatles-based treasures.

Despite the popularity of streaming services, sales of vinyl records have continued to increase. In 2022, BBC News reported that vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since 1987.

Record Store Day, which began in 2007 as a way to boost indie record stores, is marked by special releases from artists of all calibers each year luring fans of all genres.

"I think it's because people still just like to have something new and physical music in their hand," says Jones.

"I think it has a different appeal for different people. Obviously, many want a shot at the limited edition special pressings, which often quickly increase in value. Others, just want to show support to their local record store that day and aren't all that interested in the RSD pressings," Ogle says. "It's an international event. And, it's just true mom and pop record shops. No big box retailers. Nothing online. Old school. It's really fun. I think the main benefit for us is that it raises awareness for not only us, but record stores in general. There are over 500 active records shops in the USA alone."

Backwoods Festival

Tickets are still available for the four-day Backwoods Music Festival April 20-23 at Mulberry Mountain. Headliners include Big Gigantic on Thursday, Lettuce on Friday, The String Cheese Incident on Saturday and the Floozies on Sunday. Also playing are Andy Frasco & The U.N., Apashe, Arkansauce, Boogie T, Keller Williams and so many more.

There are also workshops focusing on yoga, massage, hoop dancing and poi. Plus the River Valley Comics will do some sets featuring Chase Myska, Kyle Gilbert, Cameron Carter, AJ Finney, Sam Price, Edrick Jorge, Bair, Andy Davis and Conrad Lensmeir. The festival takes place at 4117 Mulberry Mountain Loop in Ozark. Learn more at backwoodsmusicfestival.com

BENTONVILLE

Songwriters in the Round with Michael Schembre (Red Oak Ruse), Opal Agafia, Pat Ryan Key and Korey McKelvy (Dandelion Heart, Korey McKelvy Band, Deepwood Mac) starts at 6:30 p.m. April 20 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. meteorguitargallery.com

The Roots perform at 8 p.m. April 29; FreshGrass with Caamp, Elle King, Mavis Staples, Sierra Ferrell, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, the Del McCoury Band, Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, The Lil Smokies, Alison Brown, Becky Buller Band, Miko Marks, Hawktail, Willie Watson, Arkansauce, Combo Chimbita, The Jacob Jolliff Band, Melissa Carper, Willi Carlisle, Alsarah & the Nubatones and Mesafa will be May 19-20; Rina Sawayama performs on Oct. 6 at The Momentary, 507 E.E. E St. in Bentonville.

Home Sweet Home returns this year with David Ramirez, Joshua James, Ira Wolf, Stephen Day, Smokey & the Mirror, Wilfred, National Park Radio, My Politic, Matt the Electrician and McKenzie Lockhart along with 23 local and regional musicians April 28-29 at various homes and back yards in Bentonville. Hosted by City Sessions. citysessions.org

EUREKA SPRINGS

Shelley Watson performs at 7 p.m. April 21, Christine Jude Duo plays at 7 p.m. April 22, The Shandies play at 7 p.m. April 28 and Patti Steel, Rob Butler and Pat Ryan Key perform April 29 at Wanderoo Lodge and Gravel Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755.

California Jeff performs at 5 p.m. April 21, Oliver Penn plays at 5 p.m. April 22, Bill Passalacqua plays at 5 p.m. April 28 and Circle of Thirds plays at 6 p.m. May 14 at Gotahold Brewery, 409 W. Van Buren.

Sad Daddy performs at 6 p.m. April 30; The Infamous Fuzzy Goldwater plays at 9:30 p.m. May 13 at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St.

Eureka Springs Blues Party will be June 1-4 with Funk Factory, Honey Island Swamp Band and King Cabbage Brass Band, Los Roscoes, Red Oak Ruse, Lucas Parker Band, Earl & Them featuring Jesse Dean, Brick Fields Duo, Brody Buster and headliners Ray Wylie Hubbard and Marcia Ball at The Auditorium and The Basin Park Hotel. Tickets and more information at reserveeureka.com/attractions/bluesparty.

FAYETTEVILLE

Jonivan Jones performs at 10 p.m. April 19, Cola and OrOrOr play April 28, Unwed Sailor, zzzahara and Modeling play at 8 p.m. May 4 at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2.

Rockin' with SAA Concert starts at 3 p.m. April 16; The Brook & The Bluff with Savannah Conley happens at 8:30 p.m. April 20; The Hardtops play at 5:30 p.m. and Conner Smith with MacKenzie Carpenter perform at 9 p.m. April 21; The Ultimate Prince Tribute begins at 8:30 p.m. April 22; Rebirth Brass Band and Noah Richmond's Little Monster perform at 8 p.m. April 23 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Amber Violet plays at 7 p.m. April 18; Ben Harris performs at 5 p.m. April 19; JerGriffin Combo plays at 7 p.m. April 20; DJ SoulFree Dance Night starts at 8 p.m. April 21; Circle of Thirds performs at 8 p.m. April 22; Acoustic Picking Circle happens at 2 p.m. April 23; 4th Sundays con KeKe & Skye starts at 6 p.m. April 23; Cherise Carver performs at 7 p.m. April 26; Asher Perkins plays at 6:30 p.m. April 27 at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, 3980 W. Wedington Drive.

The Wood Brothers play April 18, Umphrey's McGee April 19; Lucero April 21, Shakey Graves April 30, moe May 2; The Toadies May 4; The Record Company May 10; Colton Dixon May 14; Hippo Campus with Gus Dapperton May 20 and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit June 15 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. jjslive.com.

Steaksauce Mustache, My Hands to War, Take//Rest and Jowls perform at 8 p.m. May 3 at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive.

LOWELL

Comedians performing soon are Keith Alberstadt, April 21-22; hypnotist Flip Orley April 28-29; Jamie Lissow May 5-6; Jodi White May 12-13; and Pauly Shore May 18-21 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. grovecomedy.com.

RIVER VALLEY

Held Tight and Ghost Hollow perform an all-ages show at 8 p.m. April 22 at Iron Horse Records, 610 Main St. in Van Buren.

C-Kan, MC Davo and Dharius perform at 8 p.m. April 18; Clutch, Amigo the Devil and Nate Bergman play at 8 p.m. April 19; Ginger Billy performs at 7 p.m. April 22; Jo Dee Messina plays at 7 p.m. April 29; Kidd G performs at 8 p.m. May 4, Logan Mize plays at 8 p.m. May 5; TechN9ne plays at 8 p.m. May 6; Josh Wolf performs at 8 p.m. May 12; Mark Wills plays at 8 p.m. May 13; Flatland Calvary performs at 8 p.m. June 8; Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is at 8 p.m. June 22 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns with Austin Upchurch play at 7 p.m. April 20; Kid Kentucky's Spring Thaw Out Throwdown (Kid Rock tribute) happens at 8:30 p.m. April 21; Scotty Austin (Saving Abel, Pump 5) plays at 8 p.m. April 22; Cameron Sacky Band and Aidan Canfield play at 8 p.m. April 28; Treaty Oak Revival performs at 7 p.m. May 4; American Aquarium and Emily Nenni play at 6 p.m. May 14; Young Buck performs at 8 p.m. May 19; Paul Cauthen plays at 8:30 p.m. June 10; Uncle Lucius and Nolan Taylor happens at 8 p.m. June 24 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Hero-Fest (free live music) starts at 7 p.m. April 21 with Sleep Clinic, The Salesman, Sabertooth, Fight Dream and FaceDancer; then at 7 p.m. April 22 with Stash Hag, OxyToxin, Tao of Lucy, Mildenhall and Turquoise Tiger at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

Best Night of the Year, a benefit show for Good Samaritan Clinic, will feature music from Tim Rushlow of Little Texas, Larry Stewart of Restless Heart and Richie McDonald of Lonestar starting at 7 p.m. April 28 at the Kay Rodgers Park Expo Center, 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/goodsamaritanfs.

ROGERS

Patti Steel and Pat Ryan Key perform April 25 at Crabbys Seafood Bar & Grill, 1800 S 52nd St. pattisteel.com

The Railyard Live concert series kicks off at 8 p.m. May 5 with Proyecto Tumbado and DJ Susie Q, Pura Coco and Rodney Block Collective perform at May 6 on the Butterfield Stage at 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. railyardlive.com.

SPRINGDALE

Live! at Turnbow Park concert series opens with Funk Factory on April 27; Bonnie Montgomery, May 25; Ensemble Ibérica, June 29; Carver Commodore, July 27; Fayetteville Jazz Collective, Aug. 31; and Branjae on Sept. 28 at Turnbow Park on the Shiloh Square in downtown Springdale. All concerts are free and start at 6:30 p.m. downtownspringdale.org/live-at-turnbow-concerts.

Sip and Sing starts at 6:30 p.m. with Jenna & Tony April 21 and The Mountain Gypsies on April 22 at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Street. tontitownwinery.com

Scott Eason performs comedy April 20 and Matt Stanton on April 27. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. naturalstatecomedy.com

WEST FORK

Little O Oprey hosts a country music showcase starting at 7 p.m. Saturdays at 271 Campbell Ave., corner of Main and Campbell. Admission $5-$10. Cash only, family-friendly. littleoprey.org

WINSLOW

Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday Music Night starts at 5 p.m. April 23 for singers, pickers, toe tappers and musicians of all calibers. Songs are familiar favorites with lyrics and chords projected on the big screen. Free. Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Record collectors explore the bins at River Valley Records & Collectibles during Record Store Day in 2019. This year River Valley Records & Collectibles will co-host a Record Store Day event with Iron Horse Records in Van Buren. (Courtesy Photo/Brandon Jones)

