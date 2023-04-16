LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs Tennessee Game 3

Arkansas 6 Tennessee 0 -- Bottom 2nd Inning

Beam could not locate the strike zone today and Arkansas has chased him out of the game after Slavens' smacked a bases-loaded triple with two outs. The Tennessee starter allow 4 hits and 4 walks while recording 5 outs.

RHP Chase Burns will take over on the mound.

Arkansas 3 Tennessee 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Once again, the Volunteers had two runners on base with one out but could not bring them home. Bybee allowed a leadoff double and a walk before inducing a couple of groundouts to escape the jam.

Slavens made a great play to keep his foot on first while stretching for the throw at first on the final tout. Tennessee challenged the call but it was confirmed after review.

Arkansas 3 Tennessee 0 -- End 1st Inning

The Razorbacks wasted no time getting on the scoreboard before recording an out.

Tavian Josenberger walked and stole second. He scored from second base on a soft liner into left field by Peyton Stovall.

Arkansas loaded the bases with nobody out and added a couple of more runs. Brady Slavens lifted a sac fly into center field. Caleb Cali drove in the third run on a hard-hit single into left field.

Tennessee Starter Drew Beam threw 36 pitches in the inning, half of which missed the strike zone.

Arkansas 0 Tennessee 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Arkansas starter Ben Bybee struggled with his command in the opening frame but pitched around danger. He issued back-to-back walks with one out.

Tennessee stranded both runners after a pair of flyouts to the outfield.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks have taken the series against the Volunteers and are looking for the sweep Sunday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium. Arkansas swept Tennessee the last time they visited Fayetteville in 2019.

The Hogs have homered in 31 consecutive games, which is the longest active streak in the NCAA. The streak has been kept alive despite the absence of the team's home run leader Jared Wegner who suffered a thumb injury in a midweek contest against Arkansas-Little Rock.

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said that Wegner may be out of the lineup for a few weeks while they let his thumb heal.

Pitching Matchup: Tennessee RHP Drew Beam (4-1, 2.52 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Ben Bybee (2-0, 4.66 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Bohrofen LF

4. Diggs RF

5. Slavens 1B

6. Cali 3B

7. McLaughlin DH

8. Rowland C

9. Bolton SS