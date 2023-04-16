Man killed in shooting in Bentonville; suspect in custody

BENTONVILLE -- One man died Saturday in a shooting and another man was being held in the Benton County Jail in connection with the shooting, according to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department.

Joshua K. Taylor, 32, of Bentonville was arrested in connection with first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Bentonville police officers responded to a call at 8:48 a.m. Saturday to 3401 S.W. Landau Court, Apt. 1, to investigate a fight and shooting in progress, according to the release. Police had received a report that a neighbor across from the address had fired two shots at a man who was lying on the ground in the front yard, the release states.

A witness observed the shooter, who was wearing camouflage pants and a dark shirt, place a firearm in his waistband and run out of the neighborhood, according to the release.

Police arrived and found Aaron Joseph Adams with gunshot wounds, according to the release. Adams, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to find the gun and identify Taylor as the suspect, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, and police did not release any additional information. Anyone with information concerning the shooting can contact Bentonville police at (479) 271-3170.