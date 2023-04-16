Marriages and Divorces

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Robert F. Godwin, 45, and Brandi Brewster, 45, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 11.

Kody Lee Duncan, 34, and April Dawn Berry, 22, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 10.

Tristan Iziah Pierce, 26, and Aaliyah Nicole Joles, 21, both of Pine Bluff, recorded April 10.

Marcus Terrell Adkins, 41, of Tucker, and Nikita Shavaonne Murdock, 42, of Little Rock, recorded April 13.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available at the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office.