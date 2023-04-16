Mercy & Me luncheon welcomes Kari Kampakis

Mercy & Me, Mount St. Mary Academy's springtime luncheon, was held April 5 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Kari Kampakis of Birmingham, Ala., an author and podcaster, delivered the keynote address: "A Call to Mercy: Be a Light in a Post-Christian World." The mother of four daughters has been featured on NBC's "Today" show as well as a number of national publications.

The event also featured a silent auction and the presentation of Mount St. Mary Academy's 2023 Women's Leadership Award to Lorie White, a 1992 graduate and vice president of operations at L'Oréal.

-- Photos Special to

the Democrat-Gazette/

Nelson Chenault III