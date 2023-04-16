Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper STORM COVERAGE Arkansas News Legislature LEARNS Guide Sports Public Notices Obits Puzzles Newsletters Archive Core Values Opinion
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
HAVE MERCY

Mercy & Me luncheon welcomes Kari Kampakis

by Rachel O'Neal | Today at 3:55 a.m.
Brandy Uekman, Jennifer Walls, Shanti Halter, Stephanie Jacuzzi, Allison Caldarera

Mercy & Me, Mount St. Mary Academy's springtime luncheon, was held April 5 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Kari Kampakis of Birmingham, Ala., an author and podcaster, delivered the keynote address: "A Call to Mercy: Be a Light in a Post-Christian World." The mother of four daughters has been featured on NBC's "Today" show as well as a number of national publications.

The event also featured a silent auction and the presentation of Mount St. Mary Academy's 2023 Women's Leadership Award to Lorie White, a 1992 graduate and vice president of operations at L'Oréal.

-- Photos Special to

the Democrat-Gazette/

Nelson Chenault III

Print Headline: Mercy & Me luncheon welcomes Kari Kampakis

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT