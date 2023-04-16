Jeremy Renner attended the premiere for his new series last week, capping a remarkable recovery less than four months after the "Avengers" star was nearly killed in a snowplow accident. Renner was surrounded by family and supporters at the "Rennervations" event in Los Angeles, where he posed for photos and did interviews, at times making use of a cane and a knee scooter. At one point he flashed photographers a thumbs-up while moving down the carpet. Renner was crushed by his 7-ton snowplow on New Year's Day while trying to help free a relative's car at his Nevada home. The actor has said he broke numerous bones and suffered a collapsed lung and pierced liver. "Rennervations," which premiered on Disney+, follows Renner as he transforms large vehicles into community spaces for young people in India, Mexico, Chicago and Nevada. The uses range from a mobile music studio to a water filtration truck. Renner said his aim was to give young people access to things they might not have and present opportunities they might not know existed. He wrote the theme song for the show and said, "I use music and piano to write songs and use it like therapy for me." Renner is best known for playing the superhero Hawkeye in the Marvel "Avengers" films and his own spin-off TV series. The two-time Oscar nominee told Diane Sawyer in an interview that while he had thought he might die from his injuries, he refused to be "haunted" by the accident.

The "giant pothole" that Arnold Schwarzenegger recently filled on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood was actually a trench that had been dug for utility work, according to the city. Southern California Gas had covered the trench with temporary asphalt that was to be replaced with a permanent surface, the Los Angeles Department of Public Works said. "We have notified the Gas Company of the issue and the need for them to maintain the site pavement until their permanent paving is constructed," the department said. After months of heavy rains that have turned roads into tire-popping Swiss cheese for commuters, Schwarzenegger struck a chord when he released a video of himself and a crew filling a depression on a street with asphalt patch. He also filled a smaller hole. SoCal Gas said an upgrade of a pipeline system there was completed Jan. 26 but rain delayed permanent paving, which is usually done in about 30 days. A utility crew returned to the site last week, a day after Schwarzenegger posted his video, and leveled off the patch he'd completed to make it stronger. It expects to finish permanent paving of the site this week. "Teamwork. Happy to help speed this up, and thanks to the crew for pumping up my fix," the former governor tweeted Friday.

This video still image provided by The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger, shows former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, repairing a pot hole on a street in his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Fed up by an enormous pothole in his neighborhood, Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself. (The Office of Arnold Schwarzenegger via AP)

