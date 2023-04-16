Nation’s No. 1 D-lineman considering Hogs after visit

Arkansas recently hosted the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation, and the Razorbacks are being listed a possible contender for his services.

Williams Nwaneri, 6-6, 260 pounds, of Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North, made an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Friday. He is a 5-star prospect by On3.com, the No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall recruit in the nation in the 2024 class.

Nwaneri, who is being recruited by Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams, first visited the Razorbacks last April and made a return trip for the home football game against Alabama in October.

He told On3.com that he plans to take official visits to Missouri, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Oregon. He also listed Arkansas, Nebraska, Georgia and Colorado as contenders.

Nwaneri has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Oregon, Miami, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Penn State, Nebraska, Minnesota and other programs.

He had 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, 6 pass breakup and 1 blocked punt last season. He recorded 43 tackles, 5 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries and 1 pass deflection as a sophomore.