North Little Rock notebook

Storm-aid details available online

The City of North Little Rock has a webpage to help people with information about disaster relief in the aftermath of the March 31 tornado.

The webpage -- https://bit.ly/3GKenDK -- includes tornado relief information, assistance and links to agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, American Red Cross and Arkansas governor's office. The city is also providing updates on social media.

Individual, robust storms developed from north central to west central Arkansas by mid-day March 31, according to the National Weather Service. One of the storms moved from Saline County into Pulaski County, the weather service stated. A tornado developed and rapidly intensified across portions of west Little Rock, then moved northeast across Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood and Jacksonville before dissipating south of Cabot in Lonoke County. The tornado produced 165 mph winds at its peak and remained on the ground for more than 30 miles, the weather service said.

9 youths going to Governor's School

Nine students from the North Little Rock School District have been selected to participate in Arkansas Governor's School.

The Arkansas Governor's School is a four-week summer residential program for upcoming high school seniors. The program is scheduled for July 5-Aug. 1 at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

Students are selected on the basis of their special aptitudes in one of nine fields: choral music, development engineering, drama, English/Language Arts, instrumental music, mathematics, natural science, social science and visual arts.

The North Little Rock students are:

Jerzey Banks, drama, North Little Rock High School, alternate.

Ryan Estrada, mathematics, Center of Excellence, alternate.

Tyler Green, development engineering, Center of Excellence.

Sang Huynh, development engineering, Center of Excellence.

Callen Leonard, visual arts, North Little Rock High School.

Lily Madden, visual arts, North Little Rock High School.

Towns Passmore, mathematics, North Little Rock High School.

Carley Walker, drama, Center of Excellence.

Nathaen Williams, visual arts, North Little Rock High School.

Students selected as alternates will attend if space allows.

Boys, Girls State delegates picked

The North Little Rock School District will have 15 students from North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence at Arkansas Boys State and Arkansas Girls State.

Students selected for Arkansas Boys State, which will take place May 28-June 2 at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway, are James Couch, Javonte Harris, Andrew Jenkins, Jackson Ray and LaDaibrion Roberts.

North Little Rock students attending Arkansas Girls State, which is May 27-June 2 at Harding University in Searcy, are America Campos, Reese Craven, Evanee Dokes, Presley Harvey, Alexis Jones, Bethany Jumper, Roofie Konshie, Saniyyah Vanburen, Ayanna Williams and Tristen Woods.

Arkansas Boys State and Arkansas Girls State are an immersive program in civics education designed for high school students who have completed their junior year. The programs allow students to experience the governmental process, electing their peers to serve in various offices. The goal is to offer instruction on the duties and responsibilities of a citizen and of a public official.

The students were recommended by their teacher, counselor or administrator. Eligibility is based on leadership, character, scholarship and community service participation.

Across the country, students who attend Governor's Schools earn a credential that sets them apart on college and scholarship applications.