GOLF

Fitzpatrick leads RBC

U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot his best round on the PGA Tour with a 63 Saturday for a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds at the RBC Heritage. Fitzpatrick had six birdies and an eagle when he holed out from 149 yards away on the par-4 third hole. He was at 14-under 199, poised for his first tour win since that major title 10 months ago. Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to move to 13 under and into position for another try at the plaid, tartan winner's jacket. Spieth was also again in the hunt, another stroke back after a 66. He's seeking to do something he hasn't in his career -- defend a title. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot his second consecutive round of 67 and is one of five golfers tied for fourth at 11-under 202.

GYMNASTICS

Oklahoma earns NCAA title

Trinity Thomas of Florida tied the all-time record with her 28th career perfect-10 and Oklahoma won its second consecutive team title -- the top-ranked Sooners' sixth in the last nine years -- Saturday at the NCAA women's gymnastics championships. Oklahoma finished with 198.3875 points, 0.15 ahead of Thomas and the second-ranked Gators. Audrey Davis scored a 9.900 on the floor before teammate Jordan Bowers -- who soared high on a double pike during a spectacular routine -- earned the event's top score of 9.950 to help the Sooners take control. Thomas, a fifth-year senior, was limited to just two events due to an leg injury suffered two weeks ago in the regional round, recorded her fifth career 10 on the vault and 28th overall to match the mark set by Jamie Dantzcher (UCLA, 2000-04) and Jenny Hansen (Kentucky, 1992-96) -- the latter of whom is the only person to win three consecutive all-around titles. Thomas wrapped up her stellar collegiate career with a chance to break the record in her final event, but finished with a 9.912 on the bars. Her Florida teammates Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong each earned a 9.975 to help the Gators finish with 198.2375 points, three-tenths of a point ahead of Utah.

HOCKEY

U.S. women win easily

With a familiar berth in the women's world hockey championship gold medal game on the line, leave it to the United States' so-called old guard of Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel to set the tone in a 9-1 rout of Switzerland on Saturday in Brampton, Ontario. And the Americans will be facing two-time defending champion Canada, with the cross-border rivals meeting in the final today for the 21st time in 22 tournaments. Despite being the top seed, the Canadians experienced more difficulty advancing in their semifinal, with Sarah Fillier scoring three times -- including two goals in a six-minute span in the second period -- of a 5-1 win against Switzerland. Knight and Kessel scored two goals each to lead a young and retooled American team, which has never failed to reach the gold medal game.

Blue Jackets fire coach

Brad Larsen has been fired as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets after two seasons without a playoff appearance, a move General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen called "absolutely a necessary change that we needed to make." Kekalainen did not elaborate on why he thought Larsen wasn't the right person to lead the team from behind the bench. He informed Larsen and players of his decision Saturday morning and was not interested in explaining exactly when he made it. The Blue Jackets finished last in the NHL Eastern Conference and 31st out of 32 NHL teams. While they were ravaged by injuries throughout the season after beginning it with expectations to contend, the call was made nevertheless to move on from Larsen, who had been under contract through next season. Columbus lost 102 of 164 games since Larsen succeeded John Tortorella as coach. Goaltending coach Manny Legace also will not be back after five seasons on the job.

TENNIS

Rublev, Rune reach finals

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev moved into the Monte Carlo Masters final for the second time after rallying to beat eighth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 in a rain-interrupted contest on Saturday. The Russian player, who lost in the final two years ago, goes for his 13th career title and first at Masters level against sixth-seeded Dane Holger Rune. Rune also fought back to win 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 against No. 7 Jannik Sinner of Italy in another rain-marred match, which finished under floodlights at 9:45 p.m. local time. The 21-year-old Sinner was competing in his third consecutive Masters semi this season and was cheered on by a large contingent of Italian fans. Sinner broke the 19-year-old Rune's serve twice and served out the first set comfortably.

Pegula leads U.S. into finals

Jessica Pegula sent the U.S. into the Billie Jean King Cup finals Saturday with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Austria's Julia Grabher. The victory gave the Americans a 3-0 lead and clinched the best-of-five tie in Delray Beach, Fla. The third-ranked Pegula also won her singles match Friday after No. 6 Coco Gauff, playing in her hometown, beat Grabher in the opener. France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Germany, and Italy also secured berths in the finals, scheduled for Nov. 7-12 at a site to be determined. Those nations will join reigning champion Switzerland, 2022 runner-up Australia and one wild-card recipient at the finals.

HORSE RACING

First Mission wins Lexington

Favorite First Mission charged past Arabian Lion down the stretch for a half-length victory in Saturday's $400,000 Stonestreet Lexington at Keeneland, the final Kentucky Derby qualifier. The biggest beneficiary might have been third-place Disarm, whose finish in the Grade III race earned six points for 46 total during qualifying season and a possible spot in the 149th Derby at Churchill Downs on May 6. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt had 40 points off his runner-up finish to Kingsbarns in the Louisiana Derby on March 25 and just needed to finish on the board to move past four other horses with 45. Disarm achieved that simple goal, albeit far behind 2-1 choice First Mission, who earned 20 points with his first graded stakes win and second in a row overall with a runner-up finish as a 3-year-old. The dark brown colt was among a five-horse group in front throughout the race and used space along the rail to charge past Arabian Lion over the final furlong. With Luis Saez aboard, First Mission ran 1 1/16th mile in 1:43.74.

SOCCER

Haaland ties Premier record

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland tied the record for the most goals in a 38-game EnglishPremier League season after moving his tally to 32 with an early double against Leicester on Saturday. Haaland is now level with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, who scored 32 goals in the 2017-18 season. City still has eight more games to play in the league and Haaland is on course to break the record for a 42-game campaign.

United States forward Amanda Kessel (28) celebrates her goal with teammate Hilary Knight (21) during the first period against the Czech Republic in the semifinals of the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, on Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



United States forward Tessa Janecke (22) tips the puck wide against Czech Republic goaltender Blanka Skodova (31) during the first period in the semifinals of the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Czech Republic forward Tereza Pistekova (8) collides with United States forward Kelly Pannek (12) during the second period in the semifinals of the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Czech Republic forward Adela Sapovalivova (3) celebrates her goal with teammate Natalie Mlynkova (19) during the second period against the United States in the semifinals of the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Czech Republic forward Tereza Vanisova (21) skates past United States forward Britta Curl (17) during the second period in the semifinals of the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)



Czech Republic goaltender Blanka Skodova (31) makes a save against United States forward Hilary Knight (21) during the first period in the semifinals of the women's world hockey championships in Brampton, Ontario, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

