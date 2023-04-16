Supporters of Ballet Arkansas were on point April 1 when they arrived at Chenal Country Club for Tango Rojo, Turning Pointe Gala, in spite of tornadoes that left swaths of destruction throughout Pulaski County just the day before.

They were welcomed by co-chairwomen Amy Galdamez and Amber Bagley, and were offered signature cocktails. Patrons were served chimichurri grilled chicken breast with cilantro lime rice and sauteed zucchini and squash, followed by tres leches cake, a cuisine chosen for its South American origin. Colonial Wines and Spirits provided wines and spirits.

Emcees were Dawn Scott and Adam Bledsoe.

Ballet Arkansas professional dancers performed throughout the night, including a working rehearsal of Gerald Arpino's "Reflections" by Charthel Arthur Estner, executive director of the Gerald Arpino Foundation.

Patrons danced to music by The Dizzy 7 Band and Jazz R Us.

Frank Lawrence and the Athletic Clubs were presented with the Above the Barre Award, and Ballet Arkansas directors Michael and Catherine Fothergill announced the organization's 45th anniversary season.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh