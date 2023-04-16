OPINION | PAPER TRAILS Fundraiser for tornado victims set for Wednesday at Stickyz

ROCKIN' RELIEF FUNDRAISER Country singer Justin Moore will headline a show Wednesday to raise money for the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance for those affected by the March 31 tornadoes.

"Rockin' Relief" is scheduled for 6-10 p.m., at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in the Little Rock River Market. The event came about after radio stations 103.7 The Buzz, where Moore is part of the "Morning Mayhem" show, and The Point 94.1 teamed with Stickyz to help the nonprofit alliance.

Scheduled to join Moore on the bill will be Bad Habit, Blane Howard and another act that wasn't announced before we had to turn this in.

A $20 minimum donation will be collected at the door, and auction items will also be available for bid "with 100% of the proceeds benefiting hungry Arkansans," according to a news release. Donations can also be made online.

Talking about the event last week, Stickyz co-owner Chris King said: "We've been through a lot the last few years, and we like to open our doors to help others in the community. We're really grateful that the folks at Signal Media reached out to us to work on this one. There are a lot of people hurting in a lot of different ways and we're happy to do something community-based and lend some support."

ROCKIN' FLEETING GLIMPSE And speaking of Stickyz, the venue makes a brief appearance in "Running With Our Eyes Closed," director Sam Jones' documentary about musician Jason Isbell that debuted April 7 on HBO.

At about the 54-minute mark, a baby-faced Isbell, cigarette dangling from his mouth, can be seen with his old band, the Drive-By Truckers, onstage at Stickyz during a show in the early 2000s.

King hasn't seen the documentary, but has been inundated with screen shots of the scene and remembers the show.

"My main memory is my partner here, Suzon Awbrey, demanding they do an encore of 'The Company I Keep,' from their 'Pizza Deliverance' album. They played it, and it was great."

email: sclancy@arkansasonline.com