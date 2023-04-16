100 years ago

April 16, 1923

ATLANTA -- "Reno" Hamlin, alleged confidence man, who offered to pay the reward for his own arrest, pleaded guilty in Superior Court here yesterday to a charge of larceny after trust, and was sentenced to serve from one to five years in prison. Hamlin was indicted together with Floyd Woodward and three other alleged bunco men for fleecing Wade Lamar of Aiken, S.C., out of $11,500. He was arrested recently in Muskogee, Okla. Hamlin told the authorities he intended to make full restitution for his acts, and offered to reimburse the state of Georgia for the reward offered for his apprehension.

50 years ago

April 16, 1973

BENTONVILLE -- John Wallace Nail, 35, of Wagoner, Okla., one of the three escapees from a Muskogee, Okla., jail, was captured near here late Sunday night, State Police said. Officers said they found Nail hiding in a cave in a rugged mountainous area. He offered no resistance. Nail and Stanley K. Lyles, 21, and Michael Goodman, 22, broke jail and fled with a hostage Saturday. Lyles and Goodman, charged with a California murder, were captured near the Garfield community on U.S. Highway 62 Saturday night following a gun battle with State Police. ... At Fayetteville, the three stole a car after tying up a Fayetteville couple in their home, officers said. ... Officers said state trooper Keith Ferguson of Rogers encountered the three escapees north of Rogers on U.S. Highway 62 and a chase followed which ended at Garfield when bullets from State Police guns flattened the rear tires of the escapees' car.

25 years ago

April 16, 1998

BENNINGTON, Vt. -- Two wooden crates that arrived unexpectedly at the Bennington Museum were found to contain seven Grandma Moses paintings that were stolen 14 years ago. Where the artworks have been --and exactly who sent them back and why -- are still a mystery. "It was someone who honestly loved them and wanted to own them and enjoy them," said Deborah Federhen, the museum's curator. "If they wanted to sell them, they would have broken them up and not kept them as a set of seven but tried to dispose of them one by one." The brightly colored New England landscapes were stolen in 1984 from the Rose Valley, Pa., home of Margaret Carr shortly after the woman's death.

10 years ago

April 16, 2013

Five buildings and a parking lot in Fort Smith are subject to seizure by the U.S. Marshals Service to satisfy a $30 million judgment against imprisoned evangelist Tony Alamo, a judge ruled Monday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant's ruling came in response to a request by Seth Calagna and Spencer Ondrisek for a "writ of execution" allowing for the seizure and auction of the properties -- a church, gym building, a warehouse, a restaurant, a house and a parking lot. Deeds list multiple current and former members of the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries as the owners of each real-estate parcel.