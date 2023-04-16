Pittsburgh’s starting pitching continues to excel

ST. LOUIS -- Andrew McCutchen homered in the 10th inning to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

McCutchen hit a 3-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (0-1) over the left field wall for his third home run of the season to leadoff the 10th.

David Bednar (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and Dauri Moreta worked around a leadoff walk in the 10th to earn his first save of the season.

Roansy Contreras allowed two runs on six hits in becoming the fifth consecutive Pirates' starter to work into the sixth inning.

Rodolfo Castro doubled off Ryan Helsley to score Connor Joe and tie the game 3-3 in the top of the eighth inning. Paul Goldschmidt had walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to put the Cardinals ahead.

Cardinals starter Steven Matz allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking five batters and striking out six.

DODGERS 2, CUBS 1 David Peralta hit a walk-off two-run single and Los Angeles rallied for a win over Chicago.

MARLINS 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2 Luis Arraez hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Miami rallied to beat Arizona. Avisail Garcia had two hits and Garrett Hampson homered for the Marlins, who won their fourth in a row.

PADRES 10, BREWERS 3 Jake Cronenworth had his first career multi-home run game with two two-run shots and drove in a career-high six runs as San Diego beat Milwaukee to snap a three-game losing streak. In a scary moment in the eighth, Brewers reliever Gus Varland was hit on the jaw by a 105.1 mph line drive by Manny Machado and came out of the game. The impact knocked Varland to the ground and he woozily stood up and dropped his glove as two teammates and a trainer rushed to his side. He went down on his knees as he was tended to and then walked off the field with two trainers.

REDS 13, PHILLIES 0 Wil Myers went 4 for 5 with two home runs, and Cincinnati rode a stout pitching performance by Graham Ashcraft to a win over Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 8, RANGERS 2 Yordan Alvarez doubled with three RBI to back up a strong start by rookie Hunter Brown (2-0) and help Houston come back to beat Texas.

BLUE JAYS 5, RAYS 2 Yusei Kikuchi struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Danny Jansen had two hits and an RBI and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.

RED SOX 9, ANGELS 7 Yu Chang snapped an 0-for-28 drought with a two-run home run and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single after Los Angeles' Matt Thaiss was called for his second catcher's interference in the eighth inning, lifting Boston over the Angels. Rafael Devers added his seventh home run, a two-run shot, and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs for Boston.

WHITE SOX 7, ORIOLES 6 (10) Yasmani Grandal tied the game in the 10th inning with a bloop RBI double, and Oscar Colas followed it with an RBI single to lift Chicago over Baltimore.

YANKEES 6, TWINS 1 Domingo German (1-1) retired his first 16 batters and New York beat Minnesota. Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo homered and Giancarlo Stanton had a two-run double for the Yankees.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 9, ROYALS 3 Sean Murphy homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, Ozzie Albies also had four RBI, and Atlanta beat Kansas City.

GUARDIANS 6, NATIONALS 4 Jose Ramirez drove his first home run of the season into the second deck for a two-run, go-ahead shot in the fifth inning and Cleveland erased a deficit for the second consecutive game to beat Washington.

MARINERS 9, ROCKIES 2 Eugenio Suarez started Seattle's big fourth inning with a home run, Julio Rodríguez capped it with a three-run triple, and the Mariners rolled to a win over Colorado.

METS 3, ATHLETICS 2 Mark Canha homered leading off the seventh inning and Brandon Nimmo followed with an RBI double with two outs that scored pinch-runner Tim Locastro as New York rallied to beat Oakland.

TIGERS 7, GIANTS 6 (11) Miguel Cabrera's walk-off single in the 11th inning capped Detroit's rally from a five-run deficit to beat San Francisco.