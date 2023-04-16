Queen Bee crowned

Four teams of local celebrities competed for the title of Queen Bee at the adult spelling bee "Spellebration" on April 6 at the Heifer International Pavilion.

The winner was Team Riggs CAT. Executive director Kathy French noted after the event that due to the recent tornado many of the first responders slated to serve on teams were unable to participate, so new teams were created. Serving as judges were Wendy Wood and Mark Leverett.

The superhero-theme event included a buffet of heavy hors d'ouevres by Diane's Gourmet Gifts, silent auctions and the spelling competition.

Honorees of the evening were Kathleen and Jim Cargill and volunteer of the year was Barbara Lunon. Craig O'Neill, who served as an emcee with Adam Bledsoe, was honored as an AR Kids Read Early Literacy Advocate and Reading Hero.

Attendees included four students from local schools -- Laniyah Peoples, Bill Burcham, Journee Wesley and Cardell Shephard.

Money raised at the event benefits AR Kids Read, a program that involves community volunteers to serve as reading tutors for students reading below grade level.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins