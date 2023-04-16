Red Wolves QB sees stock rising

JONESBORO -- Jaxon Dailey's day began with a touchdown drive, ended with a touchdown drive and featured a bit of a roller-coaster ride in between.

The same could be said of the past 12 months for the redshirt freshman quarterback.

Dailey spent spring of 2022 as Arkansas State's second-string quarterback, the 6-2 lefty firmly entrenched behind then-incumbent James Blackman but flashing signs of the 3-star label he earned back at Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, Iowa.

Then came the fall, and relegated to the No. 3 role behind both Blackman and A.J. Mayer, Dailey's in-game opportunities were rare. He was rushed onto the field for one snap in October at Southern Mississippi, then went 5 for 10 in two late-season blowouts.

The only real memorable moment from those 10 attempts was an ugly 67-yard pick-six interception in the season finale loss to Troy.

And yet, a year later, Dailey was again thrust into the spotlight of the Red Wolves' Pack Day spring game, leading his Black squad to a 34-20 win Saturday afternoon at Centennial Bank Stadium. The first-team offense piled up 429 yards of total offense with Dailey completing 18 of 34 passes for 240 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Being truly comfortable leading, Dailey acknowledged, is something that has simply come with time.

"Last year, coming in being pretty new, that made things a little bit difficult because you can only build so many relationships in so much time," the redshirt sophomore quarterback told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "A guy knows that I love him when we have a relationship, so I can go and get on him and when we walk off the field, everything can be fine.

"Me holding others accountable and others holding me accountable ... that's been huge."

It's no certainty that Dailey will be under center in the season-opener at Oklahoma. J.T. Shrout will arrive from Colorado for the summer, and it's always possible ASU Coach Butch Jones and his staff could pull another quarterback out of the transfer portal over the next few weeks with the spring window now open.

But there was an understanding that this spring was about getting Dailey as many reps as possible and giving one of Jones' premier recruits an opportunity to really establish himself with freshman Jaylen Raynor the only other scholarship quarterback on ASU's spring roster.

"He's one of those individuals who's very consistent," Jones said of Dailey a week ago. "You know what you're getting every single day and there isn't anyone who wants to do it better than him. But I do see progress, I think the game is slowing down."

The opening drive of the intrasquad scrimmage featured a little bit of everything for Dailey. He hit Jeff Foreman, Courtney Jackson and Corey Rucker each for completions and added in rushes of 11 and 13 yards before twice handing off to Fordyce native Ja'Quez Cross to punch the ball into the end zone.

Dailey linked up with Foreman once more for the day's highlight play, a 69-yard catch-and-run touchdown early in the second quarter. But he started the third quarter with an ugly interception over the middle that linebacker Cruz Temple returned 55 yards to set up a Red team touchdown.

"They learn from the good and the bad, and they learn from each other," ASU offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said of his two quarterbacks.

Raynor, who finished 32 of 51 for 333 yards and a touchdown, found some rhythm in the second half and helped the Red team grab a 20-17 advantage midway through the third quarter.

Yet it was Dailey that punctuated the afternoon, taking advantage of a dropped interception and needing just 30 seconds to go 33 yards inside the final minute and put the Black up by two touchdowns.

"It was really exciting to see both teams be able to perform as an offense, but like what Coach [Heckendorf] said, 'We're pleased but not satisfied,'" Dailey said. "We want to continue to get better and better because there's really no ceiling for what this offense could do."

Foreman in front

Saturday was a showcase for the best of wide receiver Jeff Foreman, who piled up 138 yards on six catches to go along with two touchdowns.

Although the longer of his two was an eye-popping play -- he cut back across the field, sending a couple of defenders to the turf over the final 30-plus yards -- Foreman's 31-yard score from third-string quarterback Will Prichard showed off his fluidity as he breezed past his defender and then used his off arm to ward away cornerback Manny Stokes in the end zone.

"[He needs] the consistency piece," ASU offensive coordinator Keith Heckendorf said when asked what Foreman needs to become the player he's shown in bursts. "You create habits of, you are always locked in mentally, you're always locked in on the details on what you're doing. Then when you get into games, you revert back to those habits and you don't have those flaws in the consistency."

Foreman will be helped by having Corey Rucker back in the fold.

The two made for a formidable duo in 2021, and ASU found out late this week that Rucker's waiver for immediate eligibility was approved after transferring back from South Carolina.

Those two, plus Courtney Jackson, Daverrick Jenkins and Reagan Ealy -- who was held out of Saturday's scrimmage for precautionary reasons -- will likely be the main cogs of the Red Wolves' receiving corps.

But while Jones hopes there may be another young player to emerge as an option in the passing game, he hinted at the possibility of adding to that group through the transfer portal.

"If we find the right fit for our program, we'll look to add there," Jones said. "You can never have enough."

Digging in

ASU, between its two squads, combined for 18 sacks and 26 tackles for loss in the scrimmage, a positive, even if the quarterbacks were not live for a heavy majority of the afternoon.

ASU Coach Butch Jones still had nits to pick, however. He wanted to see more balls ground, more tipped passes and was disappointed that neither defense forced a fumble.

At the same time, he pointed to the fact that an accumulation of pressure on both Jaxon Dailey and Jaylen Raynor led to their interceptions.

Defensive coordinator Rob Harley agreed, adding that while Keyron Crawford and Ethan Hassler -- who capped stellar springs with a combined three sacks -- provided plenty of pressure off the edges, it was just as much the work of those up the middle.

"A lot of times, the tackles aren't seen," Harley said. "It's their push and their ability to keep a guy in the pocket that allows those edge guys to go to work."

Spring awards

The Red Wolves handed out their spring camp awards at halftime, recognizing players across offense, defense and special teams.

Center Jacob Bayer, safety Trevian Thomas and kicker Dominic Zvada were recognized for their Consistency in Performance, while running back Zak Wallace and linebacker Charles Willekes received Pack Performer awards for their work in the weight room.

Six players received Most Improved awards and three more earned the 4 to 6/A to B award.

Quarterback Jaxon Dailey, safety Justin Parks and linebacker Melique Straker were recognized with the Program Leadership Award.