River shipping leaders see importance of working with rail, trucking industries to be successful in the River Valley

FORT SMITH -- Leaders in river, rail and highway shipping discussed transportation challenges and the need to work together at a Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority and U.S. Maritime Administration round-table event Wednesday.

Discussion during the event, held at the Peak Innovation Center, largely revolved around how the different shipping industries need to work together to succeed.

Aimee Andres, executive director of Inland Rivers, discussed as moderator for the maritime panel how river transportation has fast and slow movement depending on water level, and the industry needs to be resilient to ship goods.

"We are in the maritime world, we are in the river industry and everyone up here is an expert in the river industry, but we can't do it without trucks, we can't do it without rail because it's a transportation system," she said.

Andres said river travel is as important as trucks. She said in 2020, 10 million tons of goods were shipped upstream on the Arkansas River. One truck can deliver only 22.5 tons of goods, she said.

"But we still need those trucks to go to and from the terminal, to the warehouse, to the farm, et cetera. Our trucks matter and our river matters, so I truly wanted to put that into perspective," Andres said.

Marty Shell with Five Rivers Distribution, a transportation and warehouse company based in Van Buren, agreed they couldn't be truly intermodal without the trucking and railroad industries. He said that will continue to improve in the River Valley once the Interstate 49 expansion is completed.

The Arkansas Good Roads Foundation and the Arkansas Department of Transportation co-hosted a meeting last summer to inform highway commissioners about the economic impact the I-49 extension will have.

The new section of I-49 will be built in phases and is expected to be four lanes and nearly 14 miles long, costing an estimated $800 million, according to the Department of Transportation. A new 7,800-foot bridge over the Arkansas River is priced at $250 million.

Lorie Tudor, director of the Transportation Department, said during the meeting the bridge is the first phase of construction and will begin in 2024. The entire project is expected to be completed by 2030.

Shell noted the River Valley has had several large floods in the last decade but has continued to rebuild and grow.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and the River Valley is very, very resilient in making sure we are able to protect and conquer and bring more infrastructure into the area," he said.

Andres said the River Valley went from shipping 14 million tons of goods per year before the historic flood in 2019 to a low of 7 million tons. She said that number has started to increase back to 10 million tons.

"So building out and investing in our ports and our terminals that move those commodities that are sustainable, that can be resilient to these disasters, is crucial," she said.