RIVER VALLEY EATS | Kat Robinson:

There are few restaurants I keep on speed-dial in my phone. The oldest of these numbers happens to be for one of my favorite college-day haunts, the acclaimed Feltner's Whatta-Burger at 1410 Arkansas Ave. in Russellville. It's convenient for travels westward through the River Valley, being located south off I-40 at Exit 81; I can order by phone for quick pick up; or I can come inside to place an order with a waiting attendant, who will write my name and order on a white sack.

Convenience wouldn't be enough to get me back through the door, though. It has to be those burgers. They're excellent, they're juicy, and if I want I can look over the edge of the grill and chat with the person who's cooking them on the big griddle under the menu board. This hasn't changed in the 35 years I've been going. In fact, little has changed at all about the burger -- and I know to ask for a Sissy, which is a burger with lettuce, tomato and mayo, because that's how Mr. Feltner's daughter liked it.

With this era of shrinkflation, you might think the restaurant would have let up on those ridiculously large bags of fries. They have not. You can now order "personal fries," which are about a normal order elsewhere, and there's always been a half-order option, but a single bag of fries is more than enough for the three of us, no matter how hungry we are. The only real change is now Feltner's puts in those great little Heinz ketchup tubs, which makes it so much easier for dipping.

If you get fries, you might as well get a shake, because dipping fries in a shake has been a thing here for decades. Chocolate is the default, but everyone I know has a different choice. My brother likes peanut butter. My daughter goes for cherry. My partner has really enjoyed the pineapple. For me, lately, it's the caramel, and if I'm feeling sassy, I might go for caramel with added banana and chocolate. Life is short, and the shakes are thick.

There are also options for folks who (gasp!) might not want a burger. The chicken sandwich is always on-point and a good option, and you can have it prepared just like a burger, with all the stackable toppings. The fried bologna sandwich comes thick and dressed -- and if you ask nicely, you can get yours extra charred. There's an excellent chicken fried steak sandwich, a fish sandwich, and lots of hot dogs. And the chili cheese fries, a boat meant for table sharing, is always a good choice.

The best part of Feltner's Whatta-Burger, though, is that it does not change the product. It's a place to enjoy the nostalgia. Though there have been menu additions, such as Blue Powerade for drinks and a turkey burger, you can order the same meal you had 20 or 30 years ago, and you'll receive that order and enjoy it with the exact flavors you expect. Consistency means a trip to Feltner's Whatta-Burger is never wasted.

Information: 968-1410; whatta-burger.com.