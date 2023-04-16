RIVER VALLEY REPORT: Adams flourishes in No. 2 hole in Greenwood lineup

GREENWOOD -- Harrison Adams has liked the subtle change to his position in the batting order.

Adams started off the season as Greenwood's leadoff hitter but struggled.

Greenwood coach Brandon Brewer moved him down a spot and moved Dawson Holt into the leadoff spot, and it's helped mightily.

"I think it did, changing it up some from batting lead off," Adams said. "Just moving from one hole to two hole kind of changed my approach. It's helped a lot."

Adams hit .182 through his first 22 at-bats of the season so Adams also made a change at the plate.

"I struggled a little bit at the plate," Adams said. "I made some adjustments, and it's worked out really good. I widened my stance and shortened up, hands to the ball."

The first time Adams batted second was in Greenwood's second 5A-West doubleheader of the season at Van Buren.

Adams singled in his first at-bat, driving in Holt, who had singled and stolen second to open the game. Adams then singled home two runs in the third inning for a 7-3 lead on the way to an 8-5 win.

"The first guy, he was more of a fastball guy, and I attacked the fastball with a little out front and put it in the six hole," Adams said. "The second guy, was curveball, curveball, and he gave me one to hit. I hit it over the shortstop's head and scored two runs."

Adams, the team's shortstop, finished the doubleheader with four hits in seven at-bats and drove in five runs to lead the Bulldogs to a sweep with a 7-0 win in the nightcap.

In the last six conference games while batting second, Adams is hitting .500 with 10 hits in 20 at-bats with six runs scored and eight RBI while also hitting safely in all six games.

Greenwood (12-5, 8-0) leads the 5A-West along with Greenbrier (12-5, 8-0) and is hitting .396 and averaging 8.5 runs per conference game.

Greenwood hosts Mountain Home (11-4, 6-2) on Tuesday for a conference doubleheader.

VAN BUREN LADY POINTERS

Van Buren solidified its hold on first place in the 5A-West with a doubleheader sweep over Alma on Tuesday.

Senior Emberlin Caldwell combined for 25 strikeouts in 10-1 and 10-0 wins in the doubleheader.

The wins keep Van Buren (18-2, 8-0) stop the conference standings, in front of Harrison (16-4, 6-2) and Greenwood (11-6, 5-3).

In Tuesday's sweep of Alma, Van Buren had 18 hits in the 10-1 win with five doubles and a triple before a 10-0 win in the nightcap with 11 hits.

"We hit the ball well," Van Buren coach Andy Williams said. "We're on a roll right now. It was nice to get out front and keep making plays when it counts and keep playing."

Senior Riley Lowrey was 2-for-3 in each game and drove in five runs combined in the doubleheader.

Caldwell allowed just a solo home run in the opener, striking out 15. She allowed four hits in the second game and struck out 10.

"My bull pen was really good," Caldwell said. "My girls, I trust them so much. I don't have to worry about them."

Van Buren visits Harrison on Tuesday for a key conference doubleheader.

"That's going to the best that we're going to play," Caldwell said. "We're ready. We get to see some good pitching, we get to play against a good opponent. We always play really hard, and good and tough against a good opponent. I'm really excited."

BOONEVILLE

Since starting the season 4-4, the Booneville Bearcats have won eight straight games and that includes four of five on the road.

Earlier this week, the Bearcats beat Waldron on Monday and Lavaca on Tuesday, both by 15-5 run-rule scores. On Thursday, Booneville capped the week with an 11-2 win at Alma.

"We've been hitting the ball well," Booneville coach Arron Kimes said. "We hit it good today. Hopefully, we'll keep hitting the ball as the season goes along. We need to clean our defense up, we're still make some errors that we don't need to make."

Brooks Herrera had three hits with a double, and Dax Goff had a single, a double and a triple.

The Bearcats (12-4, 6-0) surged to the top of the 3A-4 standings with an 8-3 win over Charleston (7-4, 5-2) last week and hold a two-game lead over Paris (8-6, 6-2).

Booneville plays four games next week, beginning with a conference game at home against Subiaco Academy on Monday followed by nonconference games at Mansfield on Tuesday, and at home against Clarksville on Thursday and Dover on Friday.

The 3A-4 district tournament will be held at Cossatot River.