RUNNING: Lemmons wins men’s, Burson-Segura wins women’s portion of annual Hogeye Marathon





SPRINGDALE -- Stepping onto a weight scale was the incentive Mason Lemmons needed to get back in shape.

"I was helping a buddy move in 2019 and I hopped onto the weight scale he had in his bathroom," Lemmons said. "I've got a pretty thin frame but I weighed 225 pounds at that time, and it really bothered me. So I started training again and got hooked after that."

Lemmons looked slim while dressed in black as he crossed the finish line in 2:55.36 to win the 46th annual Hogeye Marathon in Springdale. Joy Burson-Segura of Austin, Texas won the women's marathon while Kellie Sprouse of Springdale won the women's half-marathon. Isai Carranza of Little Rock won the men's half-marathon.

Saturday's event for the marathon, half-marathon, 5K, 10K and relay races drew a combined 1,600 participants, ranging from the ultra-serious runners to those out for some fun and exercise. The crowded field at the starting line included a man wearing a Batman shirt and cape, two women in ballerina tutus, and a shirtless guy who delivered a judo kick into the air before taking off. The races began at daybreak and anyone still in a slumber mode was jarred wake by Miss Apple Blossom, Kelsie Everett of Springdale, who belted out a beautiful rendition of the national anthem near the starting line.

The activity in downtown Springdale on Saturday morning is the latest example of the tremendous growth of the Hogeye Marathon, which began in 1977 with 17 runners who took off at Razorback Stadium and headed toward the finish line at the town of Hogeye, west of Fayetteville.

"We had 17 people entered in 1977 and three people finished," said Barry Brown, one of the organizers who now works as a volunteer with the Hogeye. "We didn't know what we were doing. We had no aid stations or traffic control, so some of the people ran an extra four or five miles. But then we learned over the years and it gradually grew little by little. We dedicated it not so much for the elite runners, but for the average person and the money we've collected we've distributed to charities over the years."

Burson-Segura left home in Texas on Friday to participate in the Hogeye Marathon, which began and ended in downtown Springdale. She described the 26.2-mile course as more challenging than the ones she's used to running in Texas.

"It's a beautiful course but really hard," said Burson-Segura, who finished sixth overall and won the women's portion in a time of 3:14.12. "In Austin, we're used to rolling hills and this course is steep and it definitely gave me a run for my money."

Carranza, who ran cross country at Rogers Heritage and the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, won the men's half marathon in a time of 1:19.49. Carranza previously ran the marathon at Hogeye to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

"Third time's the charm, right," said Carranza, who is an attorney in Little Rock. "I really love the event because it kind of brings the communities of Rogers, Springdale, and Fayetteville together."

Celebratory plans were being made shortly after Sprouse was greeted by her husband and four kids after being the first female to cross the finish line in the 13.1 mile half marathon.

"I heard Dairy Queen was having 85-cent blizzards, so we may go for that," Sprouse said.

The smiles on the faces of the four children suggested they liked that idea.

FULL MARATHON (26.2 MILES)

POS. NAMEHOMETOWNTIME

1. Mason Lemmons Fayetteville 2:55.33

2. Jacob Monroe Fayetteville 2:58.50

3. Stephen Clement Cave Springs 3:04:20

4. Alex Dyer Rogers 3:04.26

5. Rob Lambert Lowell 3:14.08

6. Joy Burson-Segura* Austin, Texas3:14:13

7. Chad Lenox Mount Holly, N.C.3:20:50

8. Shane Feuz Logan, Utah 3:22:37

9. Mike EvansCircle Pines, Minn.3:24.18

10. Mason Bravo Little Rock3:26:21

11. Parker Jack Melissa, Texas3:26.24

12. Tyler Carmical Rogers 3:26.30

13. Ethan Noden Siloam Springs3:27:51

14. Rich Dickerson Fayetteville3:29:43

15. Cory Garlock Omaha, Neb.3:30:24

16. Jake TurnerSiloam Springs 3:32:02

17. Jose Rueda Rogers 3:33.49

18. Steve Kraghmann Fayetteville 3:34:01

19. Jessica Chaffee Austin, Texas 3:34:11

20. Tom Blaze Gravette 3:35.54

HALF MARATHON (13.1 MILES)

POS. NAME HOME TOWN TIME

1. Isai Carranza Little Rock 1:19:49

2. Drew Connor Fayetteville 1:20:34

3. Logan Wallace Bentonville 1:23.44

4. Connor Boles Brooklyn, N.Y 1:23:54

5. Gabe Gonzalez Rogers 1:25:19

6. Kellie Sprouse* Springdale 1:27:55

7. Chason Mesinar Bentonville 1:28:30

8. Nico Hall Rogers 1:28:38

9. Scott Kent Waukesha, Wis.1:30:43

10. Ankur Arora Cordova, Tenn.1:31:09

11. Ryan Lee Hot Springs1:32:07

12. Sheldon Foster Cave Springs1:34:48

13. Vince Blocker Jenks, Okla.1:35.08

14. Derek Chambers Springdale 1:36.09

15. Marcelo Costa Bentonville 1:38:18

16. Melissa Belk Springfield, Mo. 1:36:19

17. Enrique Perez Lowell 1:36:29

18. Garrett Dodgen Bentonville 1:36:32

19. William Blocker Little Rock 1:37:16

20. Courtney Shepard Austin 1:37:20

*Top female finishers



