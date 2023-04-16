Showcasing spring

FAYETTEVILLE -- Isaiah Sategna put an exclamation point on his breakout spring with two touchdowns, the top defense excelled again, and kicker Cam Little showed off his big leg as the University of Arkansas wrapped up spring football drills Saturday.

Sategna caught touchdown passes covering 65 and 17 yards from KJ Jefferson and Cade Fortin, respectively, to highlight the 110-play scrimmage in the University of Arkansas' spring showcase before a crowd of around 10,000 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Razorbacks appeared to come out of the scrimmage with no major injuries, though offensive lineman E'Marion Harris appeared to hurt a knee and tight end Ty Washington had his ankle treated after making an impressive catch on the sideline.

Sategna had three receptions for 95 yards to carry on what has been a huge spring for the redshirt freshman from Fayetteville.

"I feel like I'm a lot better player than I was last year," Sategna said. "Just the new schemes that we're drawing up and stuff. They're throwing great passes and stuff.

"I've just got to do the easy part. I've just got to catch the ball. They're doing the hard part."

Sategna's top play came on a third-and-10 snap with the top offense on which Jefferson anticipated a blitz from nickel back Lorando "Snaxx" Johnson and felt Sategna would be single covered from the slot by middle linebacker Antonio Grier.

Sategna had a step on Grier well down field and Jefferson dropped the ball in perfectly for a 65-yard touchdown.





"I knew I was going to Isaiah the whole time, because the 'Mike' had to carry the slot," Jefferson said. "Just being able to just sit back there poised in the pocket and wait on Isaiah to make his move and use his athleticism, just to give him a good ball."

"I had seen Snaxx tucked in a little bit," Sategna said. "It looked like he was going to maybe blitz, which was the nickel. I knew that it was going to be 1-on-1 with the 'Mike' linebacker."

Sategna, who did not go through spring ball last year, was slowed by a high ankle sprain and wound up redshirting. Now he's on the verge of blossoming.

"He played with a lot of confidence," Coach Sam Pittman said. "He's always had a lot of talent, but he's playing with a lot of confidence."

Little, a junior who has made 33 of 40 career field goals, went 3 for 3 in the scrimmage, connecting from 47, 40 and 58 yards.





"Long kick, it had plenty of distance," Pittman said. "I mean, he had a little breeze, too. So that will build his confidence as well."

The Arkansas defense accounted for 10 sacks, including a combo sack by Trajan Jeffcoat and Jordan Crook that forced an intentional grounding call by Jefferson. However, many of them were of the one-hand touch variety at which Jefferson and the other quarterbacks could have likely escaped. Landon Carter and Nico Davillier accounted for two sacks each.

"Today we just flew around and had fun in front of the fans and showed them how hard we've been working this spring," linebacker Chris Paul said.

"I thought we had a pretty good scrimmage," Jackson added. "There were some mess-ups, but that's always going to happen when you have a whole new staff, new defense and everything. But I think we flew around really well."

One of the "touch" sacks, credited to linebacker Brooks Both, negated freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton's would-be 61-yard touchdown pass to Sam Mbake.

The defensive starters also came up big on what the Razorbacks term a "get the ball back" sequence, which is late in a game with the offense having a chance to ice a one-point win with a first down.

On third and 6, Jefferson rolled out and connected with Mbake on a 5-yard pass to set up fourth and 1 from the 40 of the offense.

At that point, Pittman said he told offensive coordinator Dan Enos, "We're trying to win the game, man. We ain't trying to have them waste their third timeout. We're trying to win the game."





Jefferson kept the ball on a fourth-and-1 run-pass option play and was touched behind the line behind linebackers Chris Paul and Crook.

Pittman said the coaching staff learned something about the play call verbiage on the fourth down which will have to be addressed.

From there, the second offense took over at the 39 with 1:43 remaining, to which Pittman addressed new defensive coordinator Travis Williams, whose unit made the big stop.

"I went over to T-Will [Williams] when the defense stopped the offense and I said, 'Man, that's great, but they're on the 39-yard line with 1:40 left,' and I said 'You're in trouble now on defense.' So that's the bad part about get the ball back, two-minute."

Quarterback Jacolby Criswell then engineered a solid drive that included a 9-yard catch by Andrew Armstrong and AJ Green's 18-yard gain up the middle. Criswell spiked the ball with 4 seconds left from the 6 and Blake Ford drilled a 24-yard field goal.

Green capped the second set of downs for the starters with a 6-yard touchdown run behind left guard Brady Latham. The 50-yard series included Jefferson's 11-yard pass to Isaac TeSlaa on fourth and 2, and Bryce Stephens' 14-yard catch.

The offense dominated in high red zone work.

Mbake took an end around the right side and picked up blocks from tight ends Nathan Bax and Luke Hasz to score an 18-yard touchdown on the first snap for the starters.

The third unit also scored on its first snap, as Criswell connected with Kamron Bibby for an 18-yard rollout pass touchdown.

"I saw a lot of really positive things on both sides of the ball," Pittman said. "Some things we obviously need to work on. But I think our kids are in a really good frame of mind. I thought today went well. It was probably close to 120 snaps, in there. Got all our special teams in there.