Spa City board OKs school land donation

HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Board of Directors has authorized the donation of four city-owned parcels for the expansion of the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts.

The enabling resolution was on the lengthy consent agenda the board adopted earlier this month. The Academic and Administration Building at 200 Whittington Ave. was among the pieces of property the city wants the board of trustees of the University of Arkansas to accept.

It's part of the old St. Joseph's Hospital complex the city acquired in 1992 in expectation of the residential public high school, which is part of the UA System, locating its campus in Hot Springs. The city purchased the complex from St. Joseph's Regional Health Center for $300,000, according to the ordinance authorizing the purchase.

The school began leasing the property for $1 a year in 1993, with the city donating pieces as the school implemented its redevelopment plan. Last summer the city donated land where the school's Student Center Courtyard and hospital's chapel and convent are located.

The new administration building is under construction on the donated land that was split from the main hospital parcel facing Whittington. The city pressed the school to commit to a timeline for vacating the current administration building before it endorsed the donation last May.

According to the agenda of the university board's March meeting, 200 Whittington is the school's primary classroom building. The city said the building accounted for most of the roughly $700,000 it's spent on maintenance and operation of the hospital complex over a five-year period that ended in 2021, including $366,809 for two new elevator systems.

"The maintenance cost on that building is pretty extensive," City Attorney Brian Albright, noting that the school has helped with some of the costs, including a new roof, told the city board last month. "If this conveyance were approved, it would eliminate much of the maintenance costs the city has in relation to this building."

The school told the city board last spring that it expected to vacate 200 Whittington and the balance of the hospital property by 2024. A letter the UA System sent its board last month confirmed the date.

"2024 will bring a critical juncture as ASMSA completes the exit from the hospital complex," the letter seeking to hire an architect said. "That move sets the stage for crafting a shared vision of how ASMSA's campus will continue to grow and evolve in the decade ahead."

The parking lot behind the dormitories and 9 undeveloped acres behind the parking lot were also included in the donation the city board authorized earlier this month. The city said it will need a ground lease and easement for its communications tower on the hill behind campus.

The city agreed to demolish the old hospital complex after the school's exit. The nonbinding commitment was made in 2010 after the city donated more than 2 acres for the school's Student Center. The cost of razing and abating the complex represents one of the city's largest unfunded liabilities, notwithstanding the $2 million that's been set aside.

A committee appointed by City Manager Bill Burrough to prioritize more than $40 million in unfunded capital needs ranked the demolition as the 12th most urgent of the 18 projects it was asked to consider. The city board is expected to ratify the rankings later this year.

The city has said the 2010 estimate of $1.75 million to raze and clear the property has more than doubled.