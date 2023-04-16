BOWLING

ASU falls to Vanderbilt in national final

The Arkansas State University men's team fell to Vanderbilt 4-3 in the NCAA Bowling National Championship on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It is the Commodores' third bowling national title. It is the third time ASU has finished as the national runner-up.

The Red Wolves took the first two games and three of the first four, but lost the final three, including a 193-160 defeat in the title-clinching game.

Saturday was the fourth time ASU and Vanderbilt have met this season. The Red Wolves took three of the first four meetings, including a 2-0 win Friday en route to the final.

SOFTBALL

UCA sweeps Bellarmine doubleheader

The University of Central Arkansas shut out Bellarmine twice Saturday, sweeping its doubleheader.

UCA (30-8, 13-1 ASUN) won the first game 3-0 thanks to seven two-hit innings from Jordan Johnson (14-3) in the circle. Jenna Wildeman brought in runs for the Bears in the second and third innings. Erin Michael's sixth-inning groundout scored the third run.

The Bears won the second game 8-0 after seven four-hit innings by Kayla Beaver (16-5). Colleen Bare led the Bears from the plate with 2 hits, 1 walk and 3 RBI.

Bellarmine (4-34, 1-13) hitters combined to go 6 of 43 (.140) from the plate with one extra-base hit.

TENNIS

UCA advances to ASUN quarterfinals

The University of Central Arkansas women's team defeated Lipscomb 4-2 on Saturday at Jacksonville, Fla., to advance to the ASUN Tournament quarterfinals. No. 8 seed UCA will face No. 1 seed North Florida today at 10 a.m. today.

UCA dropped 2 of 3 matches to lose the doubles point. Vichitraporn Vimuktanada, Sumomo Hamanaga, Komoni Miyakawa and Nanoka Kazama all won their singles matches to clinch the win.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services