Police beat

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:31 a.m.

Stolen gun found after traffic stop

The Arkansas State Police on Friday arrested a man who they say illegally had two guns, one of which was stolen, during a traffic stop.

A trooper pulled over Cleo Nellum, 41, of Jacksonville around 10 p.m. on U.S. 67/167 near Redmond Road because he was speeding, according to an arrest report.

Nellum had a felony warrant out of Jacksonville, and a search of the vehicle uncovered a Glock pistol under the driver's seat and a .357 magnum revolver in the trunk which had been reported stolen by Little Rock police, the report says.

Nellum faces two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a certain person and a felony charge of theft by receiving of a firearm. Nellum was taken to the Pulaski County jail Friday night, but he did not appear in the jail's online inmate roster Saturday evening.

