The Kingsland Cash

Arkansas has received a lot of positive publicity because of its decision to place statues of Johnny Cash and Daisy Bates in the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall.

"The Man in Black will be arriving in D.C. thanks to Arkansas, where he was born," Jessica Ruf wrote last year in Washingtonian magazine. "Each state is allowed two entries in the Statuary Hall collection, displayed in various places around the Capitol. Arkansas' current contributions--which have stood in the Capitol for more than a century--depict men with ties to the Confederacy, and the state is in the process of replacing both. (Whether they're specifically being removed for that reason depends on whom you ask).

"So 19th-century attorney Uriah Milton Rose will give way to celebrated civil rights activist Daisy Bates, while former Arkansas governor and U.S. Sen. James Paul Clarke will yield his spot to Cash. Which is why right now, in a Little Rock studio, artist Kevin Kresse is crafting the roughly 1,200-pound bronze sculpture that will--he hopes--capture Cash's essence. Kresse, an Arkansas native with connections to Little Rock's music scene, got the gig by answering an open call for artists."

It should be noted that Clarke was 11 at the end of the Civil War, but he was a well-known white supremacist.

Kresse read books on Cash, watched countless hours of documentary footage, and talked to family members.

"Then Kresse started playing around with clay," Ruf wrote. "He first considered a pose that suggested Cash the superstar, but the more he thought about it and talked to Johnny--yes, he talks to his work--the more he realized he needed to show Cash the person. 'He was full of contradictions, which he fully admitted to--the light and dark sides of himself,' says Kresse.

"The Cash statue's journey to the Capitol hasn't been without political hiccups. The Arkansas Legislature had to approve the idea, and some Republicans objected due to 'the drugs, the alcohol, the women, that kind of thing,' as one lawmaker put it in 2019. Their alternate suggestion: Walmart founder Sam Walton. But in the end, Cash got the nod."

During a visit with Kresse last year, then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson said of Cash: "He represents our music heritage, he represents the struggles that we had as a state back in the 1930s. ... His music came out of the soil of Arkansas. He represents our history and culture in so many different ways."

Arkansas State University has done a remarkable job with its restoration of the Cash boyhood home and other parts of the former Dyess Colony in Mississippi County. Yet perhaps because I'm a south Arkansas boy, I remain fascinated with those pine woods around Kingsland in Cleveland County, where Cash was born in 1932.

In a column last month, I reviewed a book from the University of Arkansas Press titled "Country Boy: The Roots of Johnny Cash." Author Colin Edward Woodward digs deeply into the Cash family's south Arkansas roots.

"Kingsland has always been a small town, never numbering more than 600 people," Woodward wrote. "Cash's birthplace is about 10 miles south of Rison, a larger town and the county seat. As of 2019, there were 347 inhabitants in Kingsland, 200 fewer than when Cash was born there. One can drive through Kingsland quickly.

"Despite the fact that Cash is Kingsland's most famous resident, when I visited in August 2013 there was no Johnny Cash Lane or Man in Black Street. Those looking for anything related to Cash--and there wasn't much--had to rely on the locals for guidance. Kingsland had two signs to mark the town as his birthplace. The oldest was a rough hand-painted sign just off Highway 79 as you drive south from Rison. The other was a newer iron structure, closer to town, which showed Cash in silhouette with a guitar.

"Cash fanatics also can find a marker dedicated to him in March 1976, the same month Cash visited Cleveland County to perform a concert at Rison's football field. At the time, Cash was an unofficial ambassador for the United States' bicentennial, and the show was the first he ever played in Cleveland County."

Since Woodward's visit to Kingsland in 2013, Wayne Cash (a distant cousin) has done much to help Kingsland cash in, if you will, on the musician's legacy.

One of the newer markers reads: "Johnny Cash moved with his parents and siblings from Kingsland to Dyess in 1935 when he was 3 years old. Johnny would often return to the Kingsland area to visit or stay the night with his Cash and Rivers relatives during his youth and early in his career.

"On one such trip, Johnny and his friend Elvis Presley stayed the night with his Rivers kin, who treated them to biscuits for the road. In 1959, Johnny returned for a fishing trip accompanied by a friend, singer Johnny Horton. While here, a well-known photo of the two men was taken in front of the old Kingsland post office.

"Johnny returned to Kingsland as part of the 1976 American Revolution Bicentennial celebration. Gov. David Pryor proclaimed the day as Johnny Cash Day in Arkansas. Following the events at Kingsland, he rode the train to Rison on the Cotton Belt railroad line. His final visit occurred in March 1994 to dedicate the new Kingsland post office.

"Several thousand people attended the day's events, which included a visit to the Kingsland school and a special concert. At the end of the concert, he thanked the crowd for attending, telling them, 'This has probably been the best day of my life.'"

Woodward wrote: "Kingsland is no longer the cotton hub it once was, but it epitomizes a small Southern town. Churches outnumber walk-in businesses. Visitors might see chickens roaming freely on a Kingslander's lawn. The place gave birth to Johnny Cash, but in terms of what it offers visitors and country music fans, it is about as far removed from Nashville glitz as one could imagine.

"Given Kingsland's small-town status, when Cash created his persona, he might have over-compensated with cowboy hats or rhinestone suits. Instead, he stayed true to his humble roots. He eventually became known as the Man in Black for the way he clothed his 6-foot-2, 200-pound-plus frame. He was a man who shunned artifice, who wrote and played songs that seemed intent on murdering cliches."

Woodward noted how most biographies ignore Kingsland. Writers have always been far more intrigued by the Delta than by the Gulf Coastal Plain. The Delta is a mystic place for these writers. The pine woods produce no such literary romance.

"They usually pass over his Kingsland days--admittedly short--in order to get to Dyess, where he lived for his next 15 years and became obsessed with music," Woodward wrote. "Kingsland, however, deserves a more prominent place in the Johnny Cash story. Cash later settled in Tennessee, after years in California. He had deep roots in Arkansas, though, not only through his family history but also because his songs were grounded in the people, places and literal soil of his native state. ... When he visited his birthplace in 1994, he said it was to 'touch my roots again.'

"Ironically, one of the most American of singers was born in a town named Kingsland. Perhaps no town is less the domain of kings than Cash's birthplace, which the singer himself once referred to as a 'wide place in the road.' Kingsland's name was about as close as the Cash family or any other residents came to royalty."

As the virgin forests in the area were cleared, Kingsland had nine sawmills by 1889. When the courthouse at Rison burned that year, Kingsland's leaders sought to have the county seat moved to their city. After two elections, the Arkansas Supreme Court decided that the courthouse would remain at Rison.

"It has always been a small, dusty, working-class place that has depended on timber, cotton and other crops," Woodward wrote. "Cash's time there was short, but it was a fitting beginning for a man who became one of the greatest poets of small-town America--in a home state known for its rural character."

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.