The most dangerous job in the world

When the drilling of an oil or gas well encounters pressure greater than that of the mud holding back the oil, gas, or water in the rocks, the pressure blows the mud, water, oil, or gas out of the drilled hole. That is called a blowout.

It is the ultimate drilling disaster.

If the blowout is only oil and gas, it can very easily catch fire and put the drilling crews in danger. It happened to a well I was in charge of drilling on my first job out of college.

I was working for Exxon as a production geologist on King Ranch in south Texas. I had two rigs running and was drinking my first cup of coffe, when Doug Garrett, the district geologis,t burst into my office.

"Richard! Rig three is blowing out!"

"What?"

All of the drilling I had proposed had been routine, but now...

"It's blowing oil, gas, and water out the top of the derrick at 3,000 pounds of pressure! The roughnecks took off running! Thank God, it didn't catch on fire!" Garrett yelled. "Richard, go see how things are going! We've called Red Adair, and he should be on location by now!"

Red Adair and Company was a well-known blowout controller.

I grabbed my hard hat, and in less than 26 minute, I was at the rig where a stream of oil, gas, and water was spewing out the top of its derrick.

Red Adair and his crew were obvious because they were all wearing red coveralls and red hard hats, complete with red trucks and cars, and of course there was Red's hair. I heard later he has a red-haired secretary.

I walked up to Red and said, "I'm the geologist who picked the location for the well, and I'm here to get an update."

"So this is your fault," he said with a wink.

"Uh, no sir, Mr. Adair ..."

"Just kiddin'... and cut the sir, and it's just Red. Well, since the damn thing didn't catch on fire, your roustabout crew could have handled this."

As I looked at the roaring stream of high-pressure water, oil, and gas, I didn't think any roustabout crew I had ever seen could control that well. But Red had a plan:

"This is what we're fixin' to do. First, we'll cut the surface pipe off about two feet above the ground, and then we'll hook up a couple of big pullin' cats and dragthe rig about 20 yards away, and then we'll get a winch truck to set a Christmas tree down over the stream of stuff comin' out of the pipe. Tighten up the bolts and then just close the valves on the tree. Nothin' to it."

I stood there wondering if pulling the rig 20 yards with a rack of 90-foot joints of drill pipe standing up in the derrick would cause it to topple over, and destroy a multimillion-dollar rig.

"But there is 8,000 feet of drill pipe standing in the derrick ... what ...?" I asked Red.

"We'll take the movin' of the rig real real slow. My crew will be cutting the surface pipe in a few minutes, and after lunch we'll slide the damn rig off. Hell, I'll be surprised if we don't knock out this job by dark."

I headed back to give a report to the district geologist, who just shook his head.

"Well, Red can talk a good game, but there's not a roustabout crew on earth who would get close enough to that rig to do any good. After lunch go back and give me an update."

A little after 1 p.m. I was back on location, where two big cats were waiting to pull the rig. Red spotted me and yelled, "Richard, them boys workin' the cuttin' chain have just 'bout finished, and as soon as one of 'em waves, we'll hook up the cats and start pullin' the rig off location."

After another hour passed, Red's crew fastened chains to the rig's substructure. Then it was time to pull the drilling rig 20 yards. I held my breath, hoping the rig wouldn't topple over.

As everyone stopped to watch, the cats began to slowly pull the rig an inch at a time. It took two hours to pull the rig 20 yards, but finally Red waved for the cats to stop. Then he motioned for the truck that had a Christmas tree hanging from its winch line. The tree had valves that can be closed to stop the blowout, and as Red gave a signal, the truck started backing up to the cut-off pipe.

When it reached the pipe, two crew members on each side of the tree guided it toward the 3,000-pound stream of oil, gas, and water. If a rock from the well bore hits the metal tree, causing a spark, and ignites the oil and gas, all four men would be killed instantly, and that has happened. It's the most dangerous job on earth.

When the Christmas tree hit the stream of oil, gas, and water, the red-clad men disappeared into a huge spray. Finally, the winch truck lowered the tree down on top of the cut-off pipe, and the oil, gas, and water roared out the top of the tree. The crew then bolted it to the cutoff pipe, and as we watched, the crew turned the tree's valves and the stream slowly decreased. Then it stopped.

The blowout was capped.

