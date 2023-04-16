They grew up together and eventually fell in love

Truman Tolefree and Bettie Davis can't recall the first time they met. Memories of early childhood only go back so far, after all.

"We were raised up together as babies and young children," Bettie says. "Our families were close."

They lived in the same neighborhood in Warren, the county seat of Bradley County.

When they reached their teens, Truman's popularity with their peers grew.

"All the girls in the neighborhood liked him," says Bettie, who did not join their ranks right away. "He was dating two sisters in the same family -- that's the truth -- and I really didn't think that was right."

Over time, though, her opinion of him softened.

"Well, I had this attraction for him, because he was very good-looking as a young boy and a young man," she says.

Bettie wasn't allowed to date until she was 15. Even when she was allowed to go out with him, she was not technically allowed to go anywhere.

"It was under the watchful eye of my grandmother," she says. "Our first date was at my grandmother's home, on the front porch, in the swing. That's how I remember it. He could always make me laugh."

They saw each other at church and at school ballgames and at dances held in the community.

"But we didn't have any formal dates that I recall," she says.

Bettie was active in her church, regularly going to Sunday School and worship services and other activities. Her church was around the corner from a hamburger place, the Do Drop Inn, and she and her friends often dropped by there before going home.

"All the boys would gather at this café, and they would have one guy on the lookout," Bettie says. "So the girls would be at church, the boys would be at the café, and when they saw us walking down the hill from the church they would go and drop a coin in the jukebox and start playing music and usher us in so we could dance."

Bettie, following graduation in 1968, moved to Little Rock to attend Draughon Business College. Truman had already completed one year of college at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

He commuted from Warren to Monticello, and Bettie made it home to Warren as often as she could to see him.

"After she graduated she started working at Southwestern Bell, and we were about 100 miles apart, but we still continued to court and remained in a very close relationship," Truman says.

Truman had already had conversations with her mother and grandmother about his hopes of marrying Bettie. Bettie was home for a weekend visit when he broached the topic with her.

"He said, 'Bettie, I care for you and I just want to do something nice for you. We've been together so long, but I don't think this relationship can continue,'" she says. "I thought he was going to break up with me. At this time I was crying, boo-hooing because he was breaking up with me."

The nice thing he wanted to do was to give her a little box with an engagement ring inside.

Bettie, shocked, gathered her wits and said yes.

They were married on June 23, 1973, at St. John A.M.E. Church in Warren.

"I was working for Southwestern Bell and several of my close friends that I made while I was there traveled back with me and we had this beautiful wedding."

They were scheduled to leave on a honeymoon after they were married, but Bettie got strep throat and the trip was delayed.

They took a trip to Hot Springs about a month after their wedding, but as they approached their 20th anniversary they started planning for a longer trip to Jamaica.

"We said, 'OK, we're going to make this official,'" Bettie says.

As newlyweds, they settled in Little Rock. Truman gave up his job teaching high school in Eudora so she could keep hers.

"I figured I could get a job a lot easier than what she could in her profession if she moved to a small town to be with me," he says.

Truman was ordained as a minister in 1991. In 1995 he went to Atlanta to enter the seminary and to take a job with the Atlanta Bureau of Recreation; she joined him there after their son finished high school in 1996.

Ten years later, they returned to Little Rock where Truman became director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department. Truman retired in 2017.

The Tolefrees' daughter, Shannon Dion Tolefree, lives in Houston. She has two children. Their son, Truman Nicholas Tolefree, lives in Rochester, N.Y., with his wife and their three children.

Bettie is pastor at Quinn Chapel A.M.E. in west Little Rock. Truman is pastor at Bethel A.M.E. in Little Rock.

To celebrate their 50th anniversary this year, their children gave them an all-inclusive round trip to Israel.

"We're going to the Holy Land," Bettie says. "We plan to be baptized in the River Jordan and also to renew our vows, if we can arrange it, right there where Jesus performed his first miracle, at the wedding of Cana."

