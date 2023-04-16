University of Arkansas at Fort Smith inducts new class into school’s Hall of Fame in front of packed house

FORT SMITH -- To become the winningest collegiate volleyball coach in Arkansas history, many gameplans have to be successfully executed along the way.

That's been the case for University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Coach Jane Sargent in her career. Sargent came up with one Tuesday for her induction speech into the UAFS Athletic Hall of Fame at the Stubblefield Center.

But it didn't quite go the way she had anticipated. Sargent, described by players and fellow coaches as a tough but fair and caring leader, had ideas of not getting emotional during her presentation. The veteran coach, who addressed the sold-out crowd before fellow Hall of Fame inductees Seth Youngblood, John "Taz" Tongier and the 1994-95 women's basketball championship team, made it a few minutes until the tears began to flow and she was overcome with emotions.

"I've been practicing this speech for like a month," Sargent said. "I went over to tell my former players hi, and they told me I was going to cry. I told them no way I was going to cry. They put the thought into my head. I'll be dang if I don't go up there and instantly get emotional. I couldn't even talk."

Former players can count on one hand how many times they can recall Sargent being at a loss for words because of feelings. But with all she has accomplished in her career and more than 20 former players in attendance, there was plenty to get emotional about.

Sargent, a Fort Smith native, started what was at the time the Westark College Lady Lions' volleyball program from scratch after being hired in 1998 to lead the program. At the time she was a junior high volleyball coach and initially turned the offer down before accepting it, calling it the best decision of her life.

"They say if you ever see a turtle on a fence post, you know it got help to get there," Sargent said during her speech. "That's exactly why I am here. I've had lots and lots of help. It all started with this university trusting a junior high coach to run a junior college program. They still trust me and give me all the tools needed to run a successful program on a national level."

Sargent said in her presentation address there have been plenty of ups and downs in her career. But one quick glance at her resume and it's evident the ups far outweigh the downs.

Sargent, who has compiled a 727-192 record heading into her 26th season next year, in her time at UAFS turned a fledgling program into a regional power and national contender on the junior college level and now has transformed the Lady Lions into a successful NCAA Division II program.

When the UAFS Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 2010, certain parameters were put in place to be eligible for induction. One was to be out of the game for at least five years. That was disregarded for Sargent, who is considered one of the most successful coaches in school history in any sport.

"When you talk about winning here, Coach Sargent is one of the first names that come to mind," UAFS athletic director Curtis Janz said. "Her resume and achievements on the court are remarkable, but she has really touched the lives of hundreds of people and made a big impact. This university is lucky to have her."

Seth Youngblood

It has been a whirlwind experience for Youngblood being inducted into the school's Hall of Fame just six years after playing his final basketball game for the Lions. It all started with him turning heads in his first-ever collegiate game as a freshman in 2013. He guided UAFS with a team-high 24 points in a 116-61 win against Central Baptist College, and the rest is history.

"It was a big momentum year," Youngblood said of his freshman campaign. "I was able to start the first game and got to showcase my abilities. I think that helped set the tone for my career. My coaches and teammates really believed in me. What really helped was me running the same plays in high school as they did here. I really hit the ground running. It was a really easy transition."

After all was said and done, Youngblood, who is from nearby Roland, Okla., topped the record book with 1,912 career points over his four-year career with the Lions in the Division II era. He made a record 619 field goals and 339 3-pointers, 112 more than second place. While finishing as the leading scorer every season, he helped guide UAFS to an 83-40 record with a regular season and conference tournament championship, as well as three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Youngblood joined the Lions after a stellar prep career in which he averaged 24.9 points per game as a senior at Roland, where he now is an assistant basketball coach for the girls' program. In his final high school season, Youngblood led the Rangers to a state runner-up finish with a 28-2 record and scored 41 points with nine threes in the state title game.

Youngblood was a UAFS fan favorite, hitting big outside shots along with providing roars from the crowd with his finishes at the rim. He went above and beyond to represent UAFS, which was a big reason he was selected to be in the Hall of Fame as just a 28-year-old.

"Seth's impact on UAFS Basketball is so much more than long-range threes, spectacular dunks, points scored, individual honors, championships won and NCAA Tournament trips," former UAFS head coach Josh Newman said. "He embodied the culture of our program with his hometown zest and his continuous community impact setting the UAFS men's basketball standard. Of all Seth's many accomplishments, including his induction into the Hall of Fame and his completion of his degree, I am most proud of the man, husband and father Seth has become."

1994-95 women's basketball championship team

It's been 28 years since the 1994-95 Westark College women's basketball team completed an undefeated 35-0 season by defeating Trinity Valley Community College, 82-75, in the NJCAA national championship game in Tyler, Texas.

Despite the passing of time in the college basketball world, the legacy of that team's accomplishments are just as evident now as they were after the final buzzer in the title contest that season. They are still considered one of the best teams to ever compete at the junior college level.

"Little did I know then that our team became and still remains to this day a sort of legend in the River Valley," Becky Lowry (formerly Duignan) said during the ceremony. "To this day I run into people in my daily life that talk about the greatness of these players and the successes of the Westark national championship team. They talk about how we used to score 100 points a game. People would come up to me and say we were the best they ever saw. My answer to them is always: me too."

The team was comprised of players Julia Allen, Trisha Bartlett, Alisa Burras, Becky Duignan, Julie Fox, Anjeanette Gilbert, Kelly Glassfresh, Juanita McElwee, Jessie McVay, Barbara Pledger, Jessica Rowland, Marie Scott, Stephanie Taylor, Debra Williams and Kim Williams. They were guided by UAFS Hall of Fame coach Louis Whorton with assistant coach Suzanne Clark and manager Gail Morris.

It was a squad loaded with talent. Following the blue and white preseason scrimmage that year, Whorton smirked and said to Williams, "I think I could win the Big 12 Conference with this team."

Williams and Burras, who both went on to play in the WNBA, were already members individually of the UAFS Athletics Hall of Fame, while 12 of the 15 players on that season's roster went on to play at four-year schools, including six at Division I programs. The Lady Lions credit their depth and togetherness for the success of that season.

"It's just a blessing to be honored here with my teammates," Burras said. "If it wasn't for all the ladies that are here, this wouldn't have been possible. It's just a blessing that I had the opportunity to play with them. It was a team effort. We would often have a rotation of five players when we got subbed out. It wasn't about the I, but the we. We did this together."

The team was inducted with heavy hearts without Whorton, who passed away in 2021. He was on the minds of every player who could make it, including Lowry who recalled how much he shaped her life.

"It's hard for me to remember a time when the Whortons weren't a part of my life," Lowry said. "I started playing basketball in the 8th grade and Coach Whorton came to all my games. I blossomed into a fairly decent basketball player, and when I graduated there was only one place I wanted to be at. That was Westark playing for Coach Whorton and this amazing team.

"We had a small-town feel, but we were made of some of the best players across the country."

John "Taz" Tongier

Tongier's family has a deep history with the game of baseball. After all, his great uncle Walter Johnson is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame as one of the greatest pitchers of all time. It's no surprise Tongier found himself at a ballpark most of his life, including nearly 30 years in service of UAFS.

It was quite the surprise to Tongier when he found out he would be inducted into the UAFS Athletic Hall of Fame. Not too bad for a groundskeeper, he said.

"I never even dreamed of this," Tongier said. "I'm still blown away. I was out at breakfast when I got the news I was going in with this amazing class. I dropped my fork when I found out. My eyes had waterfalls coming down. I could not believe it. I just started crying. It's just so hard to believe."

Emotions were high as well for Tongier during his induction speech, which he had Janz read for him. Tongier was so overcome with emotions that he just couldn't speak. Tongier also had a huge support group there for his induction with the entire UAFS baseball team sitting at one end of the arena.

Tongier came to the River Valley in 1996 while working on the railroad and helped build the Field of Dreams sports complex in Van Buren. He later helped Westark baseball coach Bill Crowder after his shifts to get the field ready for game days. He added more and more duties over the years in addition to being the groundskeeper, including scorekeeping, announcing, running the scoreboard and driving the team bus.

Tongier has seen it all over the years, including Albert Pujols, who was a star at Maplewoods Community College at the time, hitting a home run in Fort Smith. It's hard to measure the impact Tongier has made by dedicating many years to the university, but it was easy to see Tuesday night.

"If you want to know what a servant is, look no further than Taz," former UAFS Director of Athletics Dustin Smith said. "He was willing to do anything asked of him to serve the student-athletes, the athletic department or me. He willingly gave his time and effort for little to no pay. But pay in the form of money wasn't his goal or desire. He got the incredible satisfaction of helping others by doing what others wouldn't. And that is what being a servant to others is."

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductions, Stacey Jones was posthumously awarded the third-ever Forever Letterman honor for 47 years of meritorious service to the university. He served as Associate Vice Chancellor of Campus and Community Events, created the UAFS Season of Entertainment and led the UAFS cheer program for nearly 15 years among many other achievements.

This event was just the seventh in the history of the Hall of Fame and was the first since 2019. It was the place to be in Fort Smith with more than 400 people in attendance including Mayor George McGill and UAFS Chancellor Terisa C. Riley.

"It's important that we have a place to honor and celebrate the people that came before us," Janz said. "We are standing on their shoulders. We had a lot of current student-athletes in attendance. Through looking back, they get a look at the future. It's a great night. Some people want to find the negatives in our world today, but it was all positives tonight."

