Visceral Dance Chicago combines favorites, new pieces for April 20 performance at WAC

A diverse Chicago-based dance company will celebrate its 10th anniversary at the Walton Arts Center. On April 20 Visceral Dance Chicago will share SPRINGTEN -- a mix of the company's most loved performances alongside new dances created by contemporary choreographers.

"This program I'm putting together for Arkansas, specifically, is [intended] to show our range. We are really known for our technique -- for our athleticism and fire and passion. But I also want to take our audiences on a really strong journey," explains Artistic Director Nick Pupillo.

The evening will begin with "Impetere," which is the first piece that Pupillo choreographed for the company. It pulls from his years of dancing ballet and jazz.

"[Then] I brought back a couple of pieces that have meant a lot to the company, not just as far as the audience loving them, but more so in how they've shaped and formed the company and added layers to who we are now," he says.

That includes "Rough Celts" by Marguerite Donalyn, an Irish choreographer living in Germany.

"Her movement is very driven and based on technique, but she adds a little quirk and a little bit of humor to her movement," Pupillo explains. "In this piece, she brought a little bit of her heritage to it. There's Irish Celtic music mixed with electronic, and it's contemporary and cultural in a super fun way." Plus there will be kilts.

The showcase will also feature a performance of "Name It" by Israeli choreographer Danielle Agami. She is a teacher of the Gaga style of dance, invented at the Batsheva Dance Company.

"She mixes the Gaga language, her own language, and then also does a little bit of theatrical elements to her work," Pupillo adds. Finally, there will be a world premiere of Pupillo's latest dance, "Lotus." He says that he "bookended the [evening] program with 'here's how we first started' and then 'here's where we are right now and where we're going."

"I think it's truly going to get the audience clapping and feeling the beat. I think it's going to be quite a celebration."

FYI

Visceral Dance Chicago

WHEN -- 7 p.m. April 20

WHERE -- Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST -- $10

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org

"Ruff Celts," by German-based Irish choreographer Marguerite Donlon, will be part of the performances offered by Visceral Dance Chicago at 7 p.m. April 20. (Courtesy Photo)



"Impetere," was created by Nick Pupillo, the Founder/Artistic Director of Visceral Dance Chicago. The dance company will present this and other performances at 7 p.m. April 20 at Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $10. (Courtesy Photo/Jim McNutty)



Nia Davis and Meredith Harrill perform "Name It" by Israeli choreographer Danielle Agami. The Gaga style performance will be presented by Visceral Dance Chicago at at 7 p.m. April 20 at Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $10. (Courtesy Photo/KT MIller)

