WHERE I’M WRITING FROM: After book tour, this man is glad to be home





I'm writing from home.

Finally.

I was only gone five days, but book-tour days are like dog years. Time expands and contracts on the road. Late nights with old friends and new fans bleed into bleary-eyed, early mornings spent hustling to the next event.

It's exhilarating and exhausting at the same time. Try as I might, I can't work on the road. There are too many distractions. Too many itineraries chock full of times and dates and people to meet.

When I finally rolled back into town, the first thing I did was strip down to my trunks and go jump in the lake. I needed to wash the road off. Needed to clear my head and get a kick of energy before the hometown launch event at Arkansas Tech University.

My babies came down to the dock to cheer me on. The waves splashed their school shoes. It was cool and windy. The water took my breath away.

It was perfect.

When I emerged, I was shivering but feeling more like myself again. I'd been dry too long. My skin needs that muddy water. Needs it like I need my family to keep my mind between the ditches.

Some people think authors are impeded by their kids, their wife, any and all responsibilities outside the page. It doesn't work that way for me. For me, my family is the drive gear, the one that turns all the others.

My children inspire me with their boundless curiosity and ceaseless questions. My wife, on the other hand, keeps me grounded. When things get really hectic, she doesn't even let me drive because she knows just how scattered I am.

Even with lake water still dripping from the tips of my beard, I was still feeling scattered. There was a real storm on the horizon too, billowing up over the top of Mount Nebo.

After five straight days on the road, the coming "Ozark Dogs" book launch party felt a lot like that storm. Still, I came in, took a warm shower, and listened to my daughter go over a laundry list of all the different outfits she might wear. My son curled up in our bed watching "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" ... as quiet as he'd ever been.

The storm had me scared, and I think my kids could feel it. I feared the storm would turn everybody away from the launch. I was also afraid that I'd put people at risk by simply holding the event.

It all felt strangely familiar.

Tornado sirens had gone off during my first novel's release, but that didn't stop the good folks of Russellville from showing up in droves.

And the same was true this time around.

When it finally came time for me to take the stage at ATU — my skin dry, the lake water gone — I was still being replenished. The type of nourishment that can only come from family and friends.

From love.

The launch event was everything I ever dreamed, and more. Afterwards, we went downtown to Fat Daddy's Barbeque where we feasted on some of the best southern fixings in Arkansas.

It wasn't until I got home, however, that I finally noticed the best thing of all. Taped to the Cranor kitchen wall was a window-sized sheet of butcher paper. Written on that paper in big bubble letters colored in by my kids, were the words: "WELCOME HOME DADDY."

Welcome home, indeed.

Eli Cranor is the critically acclaimed author of "Don't Know Tough" and "Ozark Dogs." He can be reached using the "Contact" page at elicranor.com and found on Twitter @elicranor.



