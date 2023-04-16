Your license, please

This is why states have governors.

Thank goodness for checks and balances. What a country! When one part of the government makes a mistake (even a small one), another part can correct it. And often does. Call it another American Way.

This bill slipped by us during the late unpleasantness known as the 2023 General Session of the Arkansas State Legislature. And you might not think it much, Gentle Reader, but there is something called House Bill 1189 that passed the Ledge, and had to do with licensing "behavior analysts." Not exactly front-page stuff, that. But the governor sent out a veto message Friday saying she wouldn't sign it:

"Behavior Analysts are already certified by the Behavior Analyst Certification Board and are subject to regulation," Governor Sanders' email noted. "Creating duplicative licenses with new fees attached is additional red tape that does not ensure additional protections for the public. Therefore, I am vetoing this legislation."

Outstanding!

This goes deeper than just behavior analysts. We are sure they are important in their fields, but we really don't know what they do. And behavior analysts really have little to do with the point.

So now that we've buried the lede, here's the point: Arkansas, like most states, has all kinds of license requirements before a body can get a specific job. In some cases, these licenses are necessary and reasonable. You wouldn't want a school bus driver taking your kids across town without some training and background checks. But other occupations . . . .

Why does a barber have to take three exams to work in Arkansas? Why is there a minimum age to be a sign language interpreter? And why are there so many fees to become licensed to work in so many other jobs? Why is the state--and most other states--in the business of making it harder to be employed?

Americans in all states can be thankful for the Institute for Justice, which comes out with a "License to Work" report every so often. The latest arrived this past November. And, according to its researchers, the states still make employment "burdensome" with tons of regulations, education requirements and licenses.

The institute mostly looked at 102 "lower-income" occupations, for it is hard to argue that somebody replacing your kidney needs a license. Arkansas' combined rank of license burden was placed in the Top 10.

NB: Top 10 on this list isn't a good thing.

Most folks would understand why a midwife needs a license, but a landscape contractor? You'd think that the market would take care of the guy who doesn't fill in the holes in the yard or leaves piles of dirt in the driveway. A pesticide applicator ought to know his chemicals, so he should pass a test before being allowed to spray stuff in the neighborhood. But why must a manicurist prove 600 hours of education before sitting down with a client?

Some might argue: But doesn't all this protect the public?

Answer: From what?

Why does a massage therapist need a license to open an office? If he/she doesn't massage the knot out of your back properly, is too rough, or charges too much, go somewhere else next time.

It seems that a larger part of this is just a way for certain industries to keep the competition scarce and prices for services high.

We're not Libertarians. Some licenses, as noted, make sense. Yes, let's continue to make sure that pharmacy technicians have the right kind of education and training. But it seems, in some of these jobs, government is deciding who gets to make a living. And who does not.

Call it a license to kill . . . opportunity.

In the main, all this red tape hurts those trying to earn a living with their hands--and those livings are sometimes low-income. Many of these licenses might only be burdensome, and purposely burdensome at that. Call them bricks in the wall. Except the brick layer might need $300 for the license fee and five years' experience first.

The state, and all states, should probably be in the business of passing bills to eliminate more license requirements. We the People don't need more burdens to employment. So Friday's veto message was wholly a pleasure to read.