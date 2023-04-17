1 person killed, 4 injured in Geyer Springs crash, Little Rock police say

A three-vehicle accident in Little Rock on Sunday afternoon killed a woman and injured four people, including a minor, a preliminary crash report said.

Denise Chavez, 46, of Little Rock died at a local hospital after the 2019 Hyundai she was driving west on Young Road crashed with a 2008 Chevrolet and a 2010 Pontiac, a preliminary crash report from the Little Rock police said Monday.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m.

The crash happened as the Hyundai was making a left turn on Geyer Springs Road. Police said it was struck by the Chevrolet and then the Pontiac, according to the report.

An unidentified minor was Chavez’ passenger and was injured in the crash.

The two other drivers, a 25-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, were also injured along with a 20-year-old man who was riding in the Chevrolet. All three were Little Rock residents, according to the report.

The injured were taken to UAMS or Baptist Health Medical Center to be treated, according to the report.

Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said Monday morning the crash was responsible for the Sunday road closer on Geyer Springs Road.

Police announced on Twitter that the road was closed on Sunday around 2:40 p.m. and it was not said to be reopened until around 7:10 p.m. due to accident reconstruction officers arriving at the scene.

Officers at the scene reported that the roads were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.