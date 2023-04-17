16th birthday party turns deadly

DADEVILLE, Ala. -- Alabama law enforcement officers Sunday were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager's birthday party.

Among those killed was a high school senior who planned to play college football and was celebrating his sister's 16th birthday. The gunfire broke out Saturday night at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville.

During two news conferences Sunday, Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency did not take questions. He did not say if a suspect was in custody or if investigators knew about any motivation. He did not provide the names of those killed.

"We've got to have information from the community," Burkett said during a Sunday evening news conference.

Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, a Dadeville High School senior who had committed to Jacksonville State University, was celebrating at his sister Alexis' party before he was shot to death, his grandmother Annette Allen told the Montgomery Advertiser.

"He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face," Allen told the newspaper, calling it "a million-dollar smile."

Dowdell's mother was among those hurt in the shooting.

"Everybody's grieving," Allen said.

Burkett said the shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. "There were four lives tragically lost in this incident," he said.

The shootings rocked the city of 3,200 residents, which is about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery, Ala.

Keenan Cooper, the DJ at the party, told WBMA-TV that the party was stopped briefly when attendees heard someone had a gun. He said people with guns were asked to leave, but no one left. Cooper said when the shooting began some time later, some people took shelter under a table where he was standing, and others ran out.

Pastor Jason Whetstone, who leads the Christian Faith Fellowship, said the granddaughter of one of his church members was shot in the foot and underwent surgery Sunday.

"All of our hearts are hurting right now. We're just trying to pull together to find strength and comfort," Whetstone said before an interfaith vigil in the parking lot of First Baptist Church.

"We are a loving community," he said. "We're pulling together in every aspect to comfort each and every one of these children, the teachers, all of the community."

Dadeville's compact downtown is centered around a courthouse square with one- and two-story brick buildings. The town's busiest commercial district is a few blocks north of the square, off a bustling four-lane highway that runs between Birmingham and Auburn. Dadeville is close to Lake Martin, a popular recreational area.

Investigators on Sunday continued filing in and out of the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, denoted by a banner hanging on the outside of a one-story brick building just off the square. At least five bullet holes were visible in the studio's front windows. Less than a block away, the American and Alabama flags were lowered to half-staff outside the Tallapoosa County Courthouse.

Dadeville Mayor Frank Goodman said he was in bed asleep when a council member called him just before 11 p.m. Saturday. He said he went to Lake Martin Community Hospital in Dadeville, where some of the people who had been shot were taken.

"It was chaotic," Goodman said. "There were people running around. They were crying and screaming. There were police cars everywhere, there were ambulances everywhere. People were trying to find out about their loved ones. That was a scene, where we never had anything like this happen in our city before."

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting, the White House said, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and has been in touch with local officials and law enforcement to offer support.





"What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theater, or to the park?" Biden said in a statement Sunday. "Guns are the leading killer of children in America, and the numbers are rising -- not declining. This is outrageous and unacceptable."

Biden called on Congress to "require safe storage of firearms, require background checks for all gun sales, eliminate gun manufacturers' immunity from liability, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines."

Dadeville, Ala., Mayor Frank Goodman talks about the impact of the shooting on his town on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several were killed during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)



Investigators work at the site of a fatal shooting in downtown Dadeville, Ala., in the early morning hours of Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several were killed during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. (Alex Gladden/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)



Authorities work on the scene of a shooting in Dadeville, Ala., Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Elizabeth White/WRBL via AP)



Antojuan Woody talks to reporters on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Dadeville, Ala., about the death of Phil Dowdell, his best friend, and fellow Dadeville High School football player. Dowdell was one of several people killed in a shooting at a teenager's birthday party in the town on Saturday, April 15. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)



Authorities work on the scene of a shooting in Dadeville, Ala., Saturday, April 15, 2023. (Elizabeth White/WRBL via AP)



A pastor speaks at a prayer vigil outside First Baptist Church on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Dadeville, Ala. Several people were killed and over two dozen were injured in a shooting at a teenager's birthday party in the town on Saturday, April 15. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)



Investigators work at the site of a fatal shooting in downtown Dadeville, Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. Several were killed during a shooting at a birthday party Saturday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)



Two teens embrace at a prayer vigil on Sunday, April 16, 2023, outside First Baptist Church in Dadeville, Ala. Several people were killed and over two dozen were injured in a shooting at a teen birthday party in the town on Saturday, April 15. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

