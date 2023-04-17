Sections
3-year-old reported missing in Morrilton found safe

by Remington Miller | Today at 10:48 a.m.
Asher Siwiec, 3, was found safe on Monday morning, Arkansas State Police said. (Photo Courtesy of Arkansas State Police)

A boy was found safe Monday morning after going missing in Morrilton Sunday evening, the Arkansas State Police said. 

Asher Siwiec, 3, was found safe a short distance from his home, state police said in a news release just before 8:15 a.m. on Monday.

“Asher has been located and he is safe, thank you everyone for your help, it truly is amazing the effort you all put forth to help locate him,” a Facebook post from the Conway County sheriff’s office said just after 8 a.m. 

Additional information about where Asher was found or the circumstances of his disappearance were not immediately available. 

The boy had been reported missing after he was last seen playing in a backyard around Woody Drive in Morrilton around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, the news release said. He’d last been seen in a white t-shirt and green shorts.  

