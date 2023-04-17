5 centers open for aid on tornado damage





Five disaster recovery centers are now open in central Arkansas to help those affected by severe weather and tornadoes that tore through the area on March 31, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The disaster recovery centers are:

Ridgeview Church, 999 U.S. 64 East, Wynne.

First United Methodist, 308 W. Main St., Jacksonville.

Wildwood Center and Medical Tower, 2404 Wildwood Ave., Sherwood.

North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., North Little Rock.

West Central Community Center, 8616 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock.

The centers are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week at the Jacksonville, Sherwood, North Little Rock and Little Rock locations. The Wynne center is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Staff from FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and state and local agencies will be available to meet with residents about disaster assistance. At the centers, residents will be able to download documents needed for disaster recovery applications, as well as apply for assistance, learn the status of FEMA applications, understand letters from FEMA, and find housing and rental assistance information, among other services.

Applicants can also obtain referrals to agencies offering other forms of assistance and learn about loan programs available from the Small Business Administration.

Applications and additional information are available at disasterassistance.gov or by calling (800) 621-3362. The toll-free line operates from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. seven days a week.



