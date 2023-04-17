Ah, you dirty rat

It was a brilliant idea! Can't miss! We'll make a fortune!

The plan was to bring some giant rats called nutria up from South America, and raise them in cages in south Louisiana, then use their fur for people to wear, and somebody is gonna get richer than Vanderbilt!

That was the plan, anyway.

Sometime in the 1940s, a hurricane hit south Louisiana pretty hard, and the nutria broke out of their cages. Turns out, the feral nutria breeds about as fast as a feral pig. A generation later, they are destroying levees and marshland all along the Gulf Coast. The-best laid plans of rats and men . . .

We remember the state of Louisiana spending good money in the 1990s in a PR campaign for the orange-toothed R.O.U.S., trying to convince Louisianians to eat them. Baton Rouge officials brought in celebrity chefs in an attempt to make a perfect roux for the beasts, something that nobody could refuse--creating the next crawfish etouffee--and maybe the people would fix the problem by putting it in their dinner plans.

That idea went over about as well as you'd think.

So now the critters are spreading, like pests. Oh, they've long been found in Arkansas. But The Wall Street Journal reports that nutria have been spotted as far north as Illinois and as far west as Washington state. This rodent gets around.

Some states have offered bounties on them. Some states have year-around open seasons. Some states--like Maryland and California--tag them with some sort of electronic tracking device, with the thought that a "Judas nutria" will lead to dens full of the rats. Apparently that works.

All this can be funny unless you have property that requires a steady levee. Nutria rats can eat about a quarter of their weight every day, so a levee held together by grass and tree roots can be weakened in no time by a family of these rodents. They also destroy crops (like almond trees in California). They can tear up banks of rivers, as well.

But the biggest damage they do is to marshes and wetlands. The Journal reports that some marshes have been turned into open water by the damage caused by this invasive species.

The state of Maryland has had the most success in eradicating the creatures. The Journal says officials there are on their way to complete elimination (or as complete as it will ever get) and they are willing to help other states improve their ability to find, trap and kill. But it won't be cheap.

One word of advice: Don't budget much for a PR campaign promoting nutria jambalaya. There's just something about those orange teeth and the rat tail that's unappetizing.