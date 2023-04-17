Arkansas, here’s a tricky little word game just for you





Let's play Obfuscation.

What common word do the following definitions define?

This four-letter word can be a noun, verb or an interjection.

? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

◼ A number of bytes processed as a unit and conveying a quantum of information in communication and computer work.

◼ A unit of text equivalent to five characters and one space.

◼ A command, password or signal.

◼ News, tidings, scuttlebutt.

◼ Any segment of written or printed discourse ordinarily appearing between spaces or between a space and a punctuation mark.

◼ Short for "my word is my bond."

◼ A brief discussion, usually private.

◼ The Bible.

◼ A distinct unit of language with a particular meaning, composed of one or more morphemes, and one or more phonemes that determine its sound pattern.

The April 10 word was "wind." I'll print today's answer April 24, but don't hesitate to email if you'd like to know sooner.

Email: cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



